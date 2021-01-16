Cyberpunk 2077 Makers Release An Apology For Another Update Delay For Their Latest Release

Cyberpunk 2077 has been a flop because of the number of bugs and problems seen by the players. The makers have constantly been working on fixing these issues with an upcoming update for their role-playing game. Currently, we have an update related to Cyberpunk 2077 patch notes. Read more to know about Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 patch notes.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Lawsuit By Investors Makes Things Worse For CD Projekt Red; Know Details

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 1.07 Update May Drop Next Week: What To Expect & More?

Cyberpunk 2077 Patch delayed again

The makers of Cyberpunk 2077 have constantly been trying to fix the issues with their game. But they have not been able to fulfil the players' needs in time. To explain the situation, a Tweet was shared on Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter that said, “Dear gamers, Below, you’ll find CD PROJEKT’s co-founder’s personal explanation of what the days leading up to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 looked like, sharing the studio’s perspective on what happened with the game on old-generation consoles.”

This certainly shows that the makers are dedicated to fixing the bugs in the game and are apologizing for Cyberpunk 2077 another delay. A new Hotfix was supposed to be launched anytime but it has been delayed recently. Apart from this, we have also listed a video made by popular gamer about the delay of Cyberpunk patch 1.1. After this Tweet, it is certain that the makers are going to roll out the Cyberpunk 2077 1.1 Patch soon. To help we have listed all the information we have about Cyberpunk 2077.

Dear gamers,

Below, you’ll find CD PROJEKT’s co-founder’s personal explanation of what the days leading up to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 looked like, sharing the studio’s perspective on what happened with the game on old-generation consoles. pic.twitter.com/XjdCKizewq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

More about Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a new role-playing video game that has created much excitement amongst the gaming community. The game was released on December 10, 2020. It has been created by and published by CD Projekt. The game is available for gaming platforms like PS, PC and Xbox. It will also have a new version of the game when the new generation gaming consoles hit the market during the second half of 2020. Apart from Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt has also been involved in some other popular games like The Witcher game franchise. After their release, The Witcher 3 CD Projekt Red was successful enough to generate the funding and support for the massively ambitious project, Cyberpunk 2077. There have been some rumours of a follow-up game in the franchise, The Witcher 4, which have started circulating. The game's popularity totally depends on the decades of well-developed storylines and spectacular swordplay which was laid out by the makers of the games.

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077 Secret Achievements List - Know All Details Here

Also Read | Cyberpunk 2077: Breach Protocol Solver Makes Hacking Easier; Know Details