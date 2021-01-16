How To Get Grefg Skin? Here's More About Upcoming Skin Releasing In Fortnite

Fortnite has constantly been adding a lot of new content to their game. This is to keep their players engaged and hooked to their game. Currently, the players have been asking questions about the upcoming TheGrefg skin. So to help them, we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more

How to get the Grefg Skin?

Fortnite players have continuously been trying to get information about the new skin. They have been asking questions like how to get The Grefg skin and how many points to get the Grefg skin. This is because the makers wanted to celebrate the occasion for the streamer who managed to bring in a high new record for concurrent viewers on Twitch, by attracting over 2,400,000 people to his content. So to help you guys, we have answered your questions like how to get The Grefg skin and how many points to get the Grefg skin. Apart from this, we have also attached a video uploaded by popular gamer on Youtube. Read more about Fornite.

A number of data miners have been trying to remove information regarding the new TheGrefg Fortnite skin. TheGrefg skin is going to be released in the item shop on January 16 at 7 P.M. EST. This was confirmed by the popular data miner who is known by the name iFireMonkey. The players are required to buy the TheGrefg skin through the Fortnite item shop. TheGrefg streamer himself revealed some information about the skin bundle ad mentioned that it might just cost somewhere between 2,000 - 3,000 V-bucks. There is also a possibility that all the items like pickaxe and more might be sold individually. Apart from that, we have also listed all the other details we have about TheGrefg skin in Fortnite. Here are also the latest Patch Notes that have eben released by Fortnite.

More about Fortnite

Highlights

Lazy Links Prefabs

Time to dust off the set of clubs and hit the range. The Lazy Links Prefabs are now available!

15CM Creative Probs LazyLinksClubhouse Social

Cowboy Repeater Rifle

Keep your fingers on the trigger with a steady aim. Add a little flavor to your Island with the Cowboy Repeater Rifle.

15CM CowboyRepeaterRifle Social

Weapons and items

Added the Cowboy Repeater Rifle in Uncommon, Rare, Epic and Legendary variants.

Prefabs and galleries

Added 3 Lazy Links Prefabs and 1 Gallery:

Lazy Links Clubhouse

Lazy Links Pro Shop

Lazy Links Garage

Lazy Links Gallery

Islands bug fixes

Ice Lake maps no longer have a rectangular cutout in their center.

Gameplay bug fixes

Fixed several issues that could cause Husks to become stuck in place.

Fixed an unfriendly error message that occurred when leaving a server while an island was loading.

Map information on matchmaking portals is now obscured by walls.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to spawn above an Island instead of on Player Spawn Pads.

Fixed an issue where the Island code details widget could disappear while inputting an Island code.

Weapons and items bug fixes

Fixed an issue where X-4 Stormwings destroyed outside the island safe volume left lingering visual elements.

Fixed an issue causing some vehicles to move backwards after exiting them.

Prefabs and galleries

Agency Lower Level prefab no longer has pieces that break upon placement on the ground.

Fixed an issue where one of the roof assets in the Racetrack Gallery provided the wrong material when destroyed.

Devices bug fixes

Fixed an issue where player orientation appeared skewed to others when spawning from a Player Spawn Pad placed at an angle.

“Create Only” option on Player Spawn Pads now functions correctly if the player returns to Creative mode from a game.

HUD Message Device will now correctly respect the Placement setting.

