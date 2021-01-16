Bungie Halo Stats To Go Dark On February 9: Here's More About The Bungie Release

Halo is one of the most popular games released by Bungie. The game is currently going through a dark phase and the makers have certainly taken a step to prevent it. They have currently confirmed that from February Halo stats will go dark. This has created a lot of chaos in the gaming community. To help we have listed al the information we have about it. Read more to know about Bungie Halo stats.

Bungie Halo Stats to go dark in February

Bungie.net has confirmed that all the statics and files related to Halo are going to go dark in February 2021. This is because the classic Xbox game is now going dark. It is understood as Bungie.net is currently aiming at focusing on Destiny and other recent games. Because of this all stats, files and other data from Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo: Reach lived on at halo.bungie.net are going to be removed.

To be precise, the makers have announced that February 9 will be the last day these files will be on their site. The makers have also mentioned that the players are allowed to manually save and download their respective Halo files. But if after February there will be no files to be saved. Apart from this, we have also listed a video uploaded by a popular gamer about the same. Read more to know about Bungie removing Halo files and stats from Bungie.net.

Halo Xbox 360 services are going offline in December 2021. Games remain playable indefinitely, but some experiences will be impacted.



Please visit https://t.co/9934rbtGdO for all the info. pic.twitter.com/11hEpzUrwE — Halo (@Halo) December 18, 2020

More about Bungie

Halo is a popular free to play a game that has been developed by Bungie. This game was initially released just for gaming consoles like Xbox on in the year 2001. But later in the same year, the makers decided to release the game for Microsoft Windows and Mac OS on September 30, 2003.

After being released on November 15, 2001, the game is still played by a huge number of people all over the globe. Bungie is also known for making a number of other popular games including Destiny, Oni and many more. Here are all the game released by Bungie.

1991: Operation: Desert Storm

1992: Minotaur: The Labyrinths of Crete

1993: Pathways into Darkness

1994: Marathon

1995: Marathon 2

1996: Marathon Infinity

1997: Myth: The Fallen Lords 1998: Myth II

2001: Oni

2001: Halo

2004: Halo 2

2007: Halo 3

2009: Halo 3

2010: Halo

2014: Destiny

2017: Destiny 2

