Pokemon Go Slaking: Know Slaking Best Moveset, Weakness, Evolution, Counters & More

Pokemon Go is one of the leading AR-based virtual reality games, and it has been bringing many dreams to life. A few years ago, players did not ever anticipate that they will be getting a chance to get their virtual Pocket monster to fight battles and evolve them. This game is not only helping many Pokemon fans to fulfil their dream to be a Pokemon Master, but it also allows them to make their pocket monster evolve from small tier-one Pokemon to the highest evolution stage. And now, players are wondering about the Pokemon Go Slaking best moveset, evolution, counters and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Pokemon Go Slaking evolution

Pokémon GO Slaking is a Normal-type Pokemon with a max CP of 5441, 310 attacks, 201 defence, and 300 stamina in Pokemon GO. The Gen 3 Pocket monster is known for being lazy, lying down and lolling about all day. According to the Pokedex, Slaking Evolution is nothing, it evolves from the pokemon Vigoroth after feeding it 100 candies in Pokemon Go. Vigoroth in the game evolves from Slakoth which needs 25 candies for the same process.

Pokemon Go Slaking best moveset to know about

Pokemon Go has various unique characters, however, each stands separate when it comes to moves, weaknesses and more. Similarly, Slaking's Moveset is quite different from the others. Below is the list of all the moves you must know -

Yawn (Quick Move)

Hyper Beam

Earthquake

Play Rough

Body Slam

Pokemon Go Slaking counters - Top 15

Slaking which is a Normal-type Pokemon stands weak in front of Fighting-type opponents. Slaking Pokemon in the game is capable of dealing with 160 % damage from Fighting pocket monsters than any other types, as per GameInfo. Below is the list of top 15 Pokemons which will be able to counter Pokemon Go Slaking in a Pokebattle.

Lucario

Conkeldurr

Breloom

Machamp

Blaziken

Sirfetch’d

Meloetta (Pirouette)

Heracross

Alakazam

Toxicroak

Regigigas

Hariyama

Keldeo

Mewtwo

Emboar and more.

