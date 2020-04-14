Disney+ Hotstar Plans In India, Subscription Fee, And Other Details You Need To Know

Disney+ Hotstar was released on April 3 recently on all platforms for Indian users. It has brought some exciting new content for people to watch online and spend their time watching their favourite movies, shows and more while practicing social distancing. The Disney+ contents include Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and more movies and shows. However, with newer shows and contents to offer its users, the online video streaming app has come up with new Hotstar plans and subscription fees.

Disney+ Hotstar plans and subscription fee for Indian users

Disney Plus Hotstar launched in India with new subscription plans. The existing subscribers of the streaming app will automatically get the upgrades. Disney+ Hotstar does not have any special subscription plan for multiple screening like Netflix. However, the streaming app revealed the new pricing: Disney+ Hotstar VIP plan will now cost ₹399 per year which was previously ₹365, while Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan pricing has been increased to ₹1,499 per year which was ₹999 before. However, Jio TV+ users will get access to Disney+ Hotstar content for free in India.

Also Read | Hotstar not working on Smart TV? Here is how you can try fixing the problem

The Disney+ originals such as the Star Wars series 'The Mandalorian' will only be available after the subscriptions of the above-mentioned prices and a person needs to pay for the originals separately. The original English-language versions of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney movies will also be locked to Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscriptions. Those on Disney+ Hotstar VIP will get to watch the local-language dubs including; Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu as and when available.

Also Read | How many users can use Hotstar Premium? Can you watch premium videos in more than 1 device

In an official statement made by Hotstar officials, the Disney+ Hotstar will be providing unlimited downloads for Disney+ content, up from the five episodes and movie limit as per the old features for its subscribers. Apart from that, Disney Plus Hotstar has a new feature of navigation section that allows a user to find their favourite movies, shows and more with new and different 'Channels' for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.

Also Read | How to get Disney+ Hotstar free with Jio? Know how to set-up in 6 easy steps

Roshesh's poetry touched our heart. Wait, we'll just go and sanitize it. You can listen to more heart-touching poetry here https://t.co/ebWE5uiipo #UnitedWeWatch #SarabhaiVsSarabhai pic.twitter.com/Szu51eVbtj — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) April 12, 2020

Also Read | Download Disney Plus Hotstar app: Check how to download and subscribe to the service