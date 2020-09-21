Disney+ Hotstar Error NM 4000: What's The Error & How To Fix It?

Disney+ Hotstar is one of the major OTT platforms in the market currently. The platform offers several plans such as Disney+ Hotstar Premium at Rs 299 per month or Rs 1499 per year, whereas the Disney+ Hotstar VIP comes at Rs 399 per year. With such incredible plans and alluring content, many new users keep joining the platform every day, especially during this IPL 2020 season which is available digitally on Disney+ Hotstar. However, many users have reported issues related to Disney+ Hotstar error NM 4000. If you are facing similar issues, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is Disney+ Hotstar error NM 4000?

According to the organisation's official website, Disney+ Hotstar error NM 4000 occurs only if the site is unable to detect location. This issue mainly persists when an individual is using VPN services to watch Disney+ Hotstar contents. VPN portals or proxy websites block user's location data that cause the site to show Disney+ Hotstar error NM 4000.

As per the Disney+ Hotstar website, the organisation content library varies from region to region. When you use a VPN, proxy and such services, your region information is hidden. Therefore, you may not be able to stream or download some movies and TV shows when connected via VPN or any proxy sites.

How to solve Disney+ Hotstar error NM 4000?

At first disable any proxies, VPNs, or other software that might route your internet traffic outside of your current region. Doing this will help the organisation provide you with better services and it may also help you stream your favourite contents without any further hurdles.

Also, it is highly recommended that users ensure that their device's network settings are set to Automatic.

If you need help disconnecting from one of these services or restoring your connection's default settings, contact your device manufacturer or internet service, provider.

If you still continue to experience this issue, try contacting your ISP. They will be able to determine why your IP address is detecting a proxy or VPN.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

