How Many Users Can Use Hotstar Premium? Can You Watch Premium Videos In More Than 1 Device

Disney+ Hotstar has been launched worldwide recently providing exciting contents for their users. Now Hotstar will not only contain movies, sports and entertainment shows but it will also have Disney+ content such as Disney, Marvel, Nat Geo, Star Wars and more. With so many exciting content available, people are feeling lured and are joining this streaming app hurriedly. However, people are confused about how many devices can be used on a single Disney+ Hotstar account.

How many devices can use Hotstar on a single account?

The Disney+ Hotstar App can be downloaded on any smartphone or tablet device such as Android, iOS and more. According to the reports and data provided by the company, around 5 devices can use Hotstar on a single account. But, when an account exceeds the number of devices, the oldest device is unregistered and the new one is added. Although Hotstar does not have any special subscription plan for multiple screening like Netflix, still people can log-in from multiple devices from the same ID.

How many devices can use Hotstar Premium on a single account?

Around 5 devices can be used on a single Hotstar account as per reports. But, when it comes to Hotstar premium subscription for a long time whenever a user wanted to stream premium content on more than one device an error saying "Sorry more than one premium video is being requested from this account. Please close other videos and try again." This means one cannot watch premium content on more than one device simultaneously.

The Hotstar FAQ says "At this point in time, only one premium video is playable from one subscriber account. This is to ensure that your premium membership is not misused." The FAQ also reveals the methods to stop the problem by writing "In case you see an error that says you are trying to access premium videos from more than one device, please check if you are already streaming another premium video at the same time from another device. To continue watching the current video, make sure you have stopped the earlier video. Refresh on the current device to continue watching the premium video."

However, this restriction is only on the Disney+ Hotstar Premium content. A user can simultaneously watch free shows and regular movie content on several accounts but one can only watch one Premium content at a time. In the US and Canada, a user can watch any content in a maximum of two devices.

