How To Get Disney Plus On TV In UK & How Much Does It Cost?

Disney Plus has been a massive hit in the US, where it was able to bring in a staggering 10 million new subscribers on the very first day of its arrival in the country. The streaming service, which has recently entered the online streaming market, is big news for all the TV and movie fans out there.

This means that there is another player in the online streaming business that will look to gain supremacy, which is currently enjoyed by the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. As Disney+ has finally arrived in the UK this morning, we show you how to get Disney Plus on TV and how much it will cost.

How to get Disney Plus on TV?

If you are looking to get Disney Plus on your TV, you will first need to sign up on the platform using their official website on this link. Once you have subscribed to the service, you should be able to access it through an app on iOS, Android, Google Chromecast and Roku TVs.

The Disney Plus app can be downloaded on most of the iOS and Android-powered devices. The app is also supported by all the latest Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TVs.

Disney Plus monthly cost in the UK

A Disney Plus subscription will cost you £5.99 per month in the UK, which matches Netflix rolling cost subscription. Users may choose to opt for Disney's annual plan which comes at £59.99, which will save them £11.89 a year. However, as you sign up, you will receive a free seven-day trial from the company.

In addition, Disney Plus also had a special deal for people who subscribed to the service prior to the launch.

Disney launched the streaming service on November 12 across the US, Canada, and the Netherlands. Soon, the service was rolled out in Australia and New Zealand.

Image credits: Disney Plus