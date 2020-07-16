Disney Plus Error Code 83: What It Means And How To Fix It Easily?

Disney Plus is amongst the most popular streaming apps and websites with an extensive list of world-famous content from many leading franchises like Marvel, Nat Geo and more. However, many people often complain about getting errors while using Disney+. Disney Plus Error code 83 is one of the most common errors. Many people try to find a solution to this error on their own before taking any help from the Disney Plus help centre. If you want to fix this issue easily, here is all you need to know about Disney Plus Error code 83 and how to fix it.

What does Error code 83 mean on Disney Plus?

The Disney Plus Error code 83 is a common and most experienced error for many users worldwide. It usually occurs when the servers are overloaded and your Disney+ session is unable to connect to the servers fast enough to pass a DRM/account check. Disney Plus Error code 83 is what Disney+ displays when it cannot play your video as requested. The other reason is that maybe your Desktop browser or Smart TV browser does not support Disney+. The streaming platform only lists support for a couple of popular desktop browsers such as Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Explorer, and Apple Safari. Browsers on entertainment consoles and Smart TVs aren't supported. If a Disney+ app is not available for your console or TV, try Chromecast or AirPlay instead to get it on your TV.

How to fix Error code 83 on Disney Plus?

Server issues are usually irregular, so if at first, you are not able to use the services of Disney Plus try again after few minutes. Refreshing your browser page or closing and re-opening an app can usually get you past Error 83 and into the content you crave. Turning your device off for one minute and turning it back on can help fix some issues that trigger Disney Plus Error code 83.

If there is a widespread outage issue on Disney Plus and many people are reporting about it through social media or sites like DownDetector, then you might just need to go take a break and wait for things to get back to normal as it is usually because there is an internal glitch from Disney+'s end. These tend to happen around the launch of Disney+ in a new batch of countries or when a big release hits the service.

When you try to watch Disney Plus for the first time using a browser, you will usually get a prompt asking to let Disney+ check the eligibility of your device for playback. By the time you click "Allow" and let the DRM check go through, it's usually timed out and will spit out Disney Plus Error code 83. When this happens, click "Dismiss" and then try to watch any video again.

