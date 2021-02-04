Valkyrae On Among Us Popularity On YouTube; When Is The New Among Us Map Coming?

Among Us quickly became one of the most talked-about video games last year. The online multiplayer game from InnerSloth was released in 2018, however, it was only in recent months that the title gained mainstream popularity in the online gaming community. The video game also garnered a massive viewership on the online game streaming service Twitch, which saw some of the biggest streamers try their hands at the title. It also started to gain traction on YouTube, as more and more content creators looked to associate their names with the local party game. This includes popular YouTube star Valkyrae, who also went on to become the most-watched female streamer of 2020. While Among Us has clearly achieved unprecedented success throughout the year, it appears that the game is losing its popularity in the gaming community.

Is Among Us starting to lose its appeal among top streamers?

While many believe that Among Us is starting to lose its original lustre, that is not exactly the case, according to Valkyrae. In a recent episode of The CouRage and Nadeshot Show, the YouTuber stated that fans are still enjoying the title and that she manages to get the most number of viewers when she drops into the game. She also explained that she is not burnt out by playing the title, however, she wishes that the developers would introduce more content quicker.

New Among Us map

There have been numerous speculations online that the gaming company is set to bring a new map for the fans. Speaking of which, Valkyrae stated that she has been surprised by the move, especially considering that the company is actually missing out on the wave of popularity.

Among Us fans are still waiting for the company to roll out the first update for the game this year. While there aren't any details about when the next map and game update will release, the gaming community has been busy experimenting with a bunch of different new mods for the video game. The Among Us Jester mod is one such mod that has gained popularity among many fans online by adding a twist to the title.

Image credits: Valkyrae | Instagram