Viral Video: Cat In TikTok Post Loves Getting Vacuum Cleaned Through And Through; Watch

A recent cat video on TikTok has been making waves and delighting cat lovers on the Internet. While cats are usually terrified of vacuum cleaners, this particular feline seems to adore them. TikTok user Karly Myers post the video, captioning it: “My cat is in love with a vacuum cleaner”.

Read: Richa Chadha Loves Spending Time With Cats, These Videos Are Proof

'My cat's nightmare'

In the video, the feline can be seen interacting with the vacuum cleaner in various ways. While sometimes the cat positions itself under the cleaner, other times it waits for its human to run the mouth of the vacuum cleaner through it fur. The cat's expressions make it clear that the feline thoroughly enjoys being cleaned with a vacuum cleaner.

Read: Zoe Kravitz Eager To Resume 'The Batman' Shoot, But Has A Problem With Her Catsuit

Take a look at the video below:

The video currently has more than three lakh views and hundreds of comments. One user said that this was his cat's worst nightmare while another user was inspired by the video and wanted to try this on her feline friend.

Read: Justin Bieber Loves Cats And These Posts Are Proof; See Pics

Read: Singapore: Cats Maintain Social Distancing, Netizens Says 'cats Can Do What Humans Can't'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.