Dual WhatsApp: How To Use Dual WhatsApp On Android & IOS?

WhatsApp Messenger by Facebook is one of the highest downloaded internet messaging apps and is very popular among business people and everyday smartphone users. However, a significant concern that tends to bother both these categories of people alike is the inability of dual WhatsApp account being present on a single device.

If you use the dual SIM capability of your smartphone to the fullest and want to use WhatsApp for both your numbers as well, here is a list of workarounds on how to use two WhatsApp on one phone:

How to use dual Whatsapp on Android?

Leading Android smartphone developers have started including their workarounds for having dual WhatsApp on their devices without the need of following any significant technical process. Xiaomi was the earliest smartphone manufacturer to provide the users with the ability to clone apps and use dual WhatsApp out of the box.

However, with changing time, other smartphone companies like Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, Huawei/Honor and Asus have also started providing workarounds for cloning apps. Here is a list of all the smartphone manufacturers that provide app cloning support and their names for the feature:

Asus: Twin Apps – Settings>Twin apps

Huawei/Honor: App Twin – Settings>App Twin

Oppo: Clone Apps – Settings>Clone Apps

Samsung: Dual Messenger – Settings>Advance Features> Dual Messenger

Vivo: App Clone – Settings>App Clone

Xiaomi (Miui): Dual Apps – Settings>Dual Apps

How to use dual WhatsApp on Android using Dual Apps (Miui)?

Find the settings app on your phone, and open the device settings.

Locate the ‘Apps’ setting from the settings app and open the ‘Apps’ settings.

Then locate the option that says ‘Dual Apps’ settings, and open the ‘Dual Apps’ settings.

Select ‘WhatsApp Messenger’ from the list of apps and enable ‘Dual App’ for WhatsApp.

Hit ok on the popup confirmation that appears on the screen.

You will have successfully created your WhatsApp for using dual WhatsApp on your device.

What if I own a non-Miui smartphone?

The above workaround on how to use two WhatsApp on one phone is applicable for all the devices that have app cloning support. A list of all the manufacturers who support dual apps has also been mentioned above. The process to use dual WhatsApp by creating a clone of the app is similar to the one that has been mentioned above using a Miui device; the only difference is the placement of the setting and the naming of the feature.

Is there any other way in which I can use dual WhatsApp on my device?

If you do not have a smartphone from the manufacturers mentioned above who support app cloning, you can still use dual WhatsApp on Android devices. Here are a few other workarounds on how to use two WhatsApp on one phone:

How to use dual WhatsApp on Android? (User Switch method)

The presence of the multi-user switch feature on Android devices is another way in which dual WhatsApp can be enabled on your Android device. However, the method is lengthy and also requires the users to switch between the user profiles of the device continually. Here is how to use two WhatsApp on one phone using the multi-user switch method:

Go to the device settings and find ‘Users’.

The default selection will be ‘Owner’; you can either use the ‘Guest’ profile or create a new one by hitting the ‘+’ icon.

Once the new profile is created, sign in with your Google account, and install WhatsApp from the Play Store.

Once the app is downloaded, follow the setup process; once the setup process is complete, you will be able to use dual WhatsApp on your Android device.

How to use dual WhatsApp on Android? (App cloning applications)

Currently, the Play Store features plenty of apps that allow users to clone apps. These apps can prove helpful for people who are looking for ways to use dual WhatsApp on their Android phones but the manufacturer of their device does not support app cloning. Apps like Dual Space and Parallel space can let users create multiple instances of their favourite applications and use them for different purposes. These apps also include 64-bit support for the newer line of products.

How to use dual WhatsApp on iPhone?

While iOS is a closed source operating system and does not have many workarounds on how to use two WhatsApp on one phone, there are two ways which can help people who own iOS devices like iPhones and iPads to use Dual WhatsApp. One of the methods features installing a copy of WhatsApp saved by a different name to retain the functionality in a new app.

The other process involves using an app that lets you use two WhatsApp accounts on one phone or one account on two phones. Here is a step-by-step procedure to use both the workarounds on how to use two WhatsApp on one phone:

How to use dual WhatsApp on iPhone? (WhatsApp 2)

WhatsApp 2 is an application copy of WhatsApp that is saved under a different name to allow usage of two instances of WhatsApp. Through the workaround, users can run dual WhatsApp on their iOS devices without any problems. Here are the steps to install and use dual WhatsApp using WhatsApp 2:

Download and setup WhatsApp (if not done before)

Open the Safari browser on the iPhone and visit iOS.Othman.tv.

Tap on ‘WhatsApp 2’ and press the green button to download.

A prompt will appear on the screen to install the app, press ok.

After the app has been installed, visit Settings> General > Profile", and enable "Trust VNE Software.

Now set up Whatsapp 2, and you can run dual WhatsApp on your iPhone/iOS device.

How to use dual WhatsApp on iPhone? (Dual Messenger for WhatsApp - Chats)

The second method involves the usage of an iOS app called ‘Dual Messenger for WhatsApp – Chats’. The application lets the user run two instances of WhatsApp on one device or one instance of WhatsApp on two smartphones, whichever suits the user. Here is how to use two WhatsApp on one phone using ‘Dual Messenger for WhatsApp – Chats’ for iOS:

Download and install the ‘Dual Messenger for WhatsApp – Chats’ app from the Apple App Store.

A QR code will appear, you must you another device to scan the QR code.

Go to the initial installation of WhatsApp on your device and go to Settings>WhatsApp Web/Desktop>Scan QR code.

After scanning the QR code, the message will be synced between both the devices.

