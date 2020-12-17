Facebook Messenger Down! Know What Happened And How To Fix It

Facebook, which is one of the biggest social media platforms, had been facing crashing issues recently. People using the medium have reported that they are encountering problems with the Messenger portal and are unable to send or receive texts. This is the reason why many users are wondering about Facebook Messenger status. If you are wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Facebook Messenger not working

DownDetector, an online outage tracker website, has been showing the number of reports related to the problems arising with the social app. As per the outage tracker, Facebook Messenger down problems were mainly affecting the UK and Europe along with several parts of the world. The Messenger app was crashing while sending or receiving messages, media files and more. Facebook on its official status page confirmed having an outage with Facebook Messenger and Instagram platforms.

After acknowledging the problem, the social media giant promptly took the matters in their hands and solved it in a few hours. However, many users may still have problems while using the application. If you are still unable to use the apps properly, you can try the hacks mentioned below to fix the problems.

Easy hacks to solve the Facebook Messenger app not working

Fully close the Spotify app - Start by fully exiting the Facebook Messenger app (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again.

Start by fully exiting the Facebook Messenger app (and all other apps or programs running in the background), then try opening it again. Check for the app and system updates - To check for the Facebook Messenger app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu.

To check for the Facebook Messenger app updates, visit your device’s app store. To check for system updates, visit your device’s settings menu. Clear cache and data - You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space.

You can typically clear cache/data via your device’s settings menu. This step removes temporary files to help free up needed space. Uninstall/ Reinstall the Facebook Messenger app - On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Spotify app to help alleviate any issues.

On select devices, you can uninstall and reinstall the Spotify app to help alleviate any issues. Restart your device - Restarting your device will help you refresh the entire device which will stop all the unnecessary apps running in the background that might be affecting the performance of the other applications. Also, it reconnects the internet connection.

