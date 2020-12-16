Sony XM4 Vs Bose 700 OTE: Which One's Better? Know All Details

The Over-the-Ear headphones have been making a lot of music lovers go crazy because they not only look cool but they have some interesting features to look forward to. Nevertheless, out of several fan favourites, two new headphones, Bose 700 and Sony XM4 (Sony WH-1000XM4) have been making many buyers wonder which one is better. If you are wondering about Sony XM4 vs Bose 700 headphones, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Sony XM4 vs Bose 700 over the head earphones
Bose 700 features and specifications
(Image ~ Amazon App)
- Headphone Type - Over the head
- Colours Available - Black, Silver, and Soapstone
- Flatwire: Stays tangle-free even in your pocket
- Active Noise Cancellation - Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise-cancelling - control distractions or let ambient sound in
- Battery Life - Get up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and time-based power information
- Charging time: 2.5 hours
- Easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather and more
- Microphones - 4 Microphones. Take a call or speak to Alexa in any environment, with an unrivalled adaptive four-microphone system that isolates your voice from surrounding noise
- Optimized for Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant, access your voice assistant with a simple button press
- Bluetooth range: Up to 10 m (33 ft)
- Listen comfortably for hours - a streamlined, lightweight stainless-steel headband and angled ear cups make for a perfect fit
- Stay connected to the world without reaching for your phone, intuitive touch controls on the ear cups keep everything simple
Bose 700 price and offers
- Bose 700 Price - Rs 34,500
- Bose 700 Price on Amazon App - Rs 31,050 (10 % discount, you save Rs 3450)
Sony XM4 features and specifications
(Image ~ Amazon App)
- Headphone Type - Over the head
- Colours - Black and Silver
- Digital noise cancelling - Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience at any situation
- Voice assistant - Alexa, Google Assistant & Siri enabled (In-built) for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch
- Speak-to-chat - Headphones use an array of smart technologies to create a seamless, hands-free listening experience. For eg, simply start speaking to automatically pause your music in Speak-to-Chat
- Wearing Detection - Proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors in your headphones can detect whether you are wearing them or not, then adapt playback accordingly to help save battery power
- Quick attention mode - Cover the right ear cup with your palm to turn down the music for instant, easy conversation
- Smart listening - WH-1000XM4 adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation
- Long battery life - A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all-day listening
- Quick charging - Quick charge for 10min charge for 5 hours playback
- Touch controls - Change the track, turn the volume up or down and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip
Sony XM4 price and offers
- Sony XM4 price - Rs 29,990
- Sony XM4 launch sale price - Rs 28,500
- Amazon India Sale price for Sony XM4 - Rs 24, 990 (17 % discount, you save Rs 5000)
