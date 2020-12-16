Sony XM3 Vs XM4 OTE: Which One's The Best Noise Cancelling Headphone?

The Over-the-Ear headphones have impressed a lot of music lovers with their interesting features to look forward to. Out of several fan favourites, two new headphones, Bose 700 and Sony XM4 (Sony WH-1000XM4) have been making many buyers wonder which one is better. If you are wondering about Sony XM3 vs XM4 headphones, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.
Sony XM3 vs XM4 over the head earphones
Sony XM3 features and specifications
(Image ~ Amazon App)
- Headphone Type - Over the head
- Colours Available - Black and Silver
- Digital noise cancelling - Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience at any situation. It adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation
- Voice assistant - Alexa enabled (In-built) for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch
- Quick attention mode - Cover the right ear cup with your palm to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation.
- Battery life - A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all-day listening
- Quick charging - Quick charge for 10min charge for 5 hours playback
- Touch controls - Change the track, turn the volume up or down and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip
- Comfortable to wear - Super soft, pressure-relieving earpads in foamed urethane evenly distribute pressure and increase ear pad contact for a stable fit. Specially designed a lighter weight model
- Multi-Point Connectivity - Supports connectivity of 2 devices, with one supporting calls and other for listening to music. This setting can be adjusted in the Bluetooth application of the smartphone.
- Light Weight - At just 255 grams it delivers best-wearing comfort
- Sony headphones connect app - Compatible with Android phone and iPhone. Sony Headphones Connect APP for Android /iOS to use Smart Listening technology to control your ambient sound settings
Sony XM3 price and offers
- Sony XM3 Price - Rs 29,990
- Sony XM3 Price on Amazon App - Rs 29,990
- Sony XM3 Price on Flipkart App - Rs 28,990 (3 % discount)
Sony XM4 features and specifications
(Image ~ Amazon App)
- Headphone Type - Over the head
- Colours - Black and Silver
- Digital noise cancelling - Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience at any situation
- Voice assistant - Alexa, Google Assistant & Siri enabled (In-built) for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch
- Speak-to-chat - Headphones use an array of smart technologies to create a seamless, hands-free listening experience. For eg, simply start speaking to automatically pause your music in Speak-to-Chat
- Wearing Detection - Proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors in your headphones can detect whether you are wearing them or not, then adapt playback accordingly to help save battery power
- Quick attention mode - Cover the right ear cup with your palm to turn down the music for instant, easy conversation
- Smart listening - WH-1000XM4 adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation
- Long battery life - A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all-day listening
- Quick charging - Quick charge for 10min charge for 5 hours playback
- Touch controls - Change the track, turn the volume up or down and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip
Sony XM4 price and offers
- Sony XM4 price - Rs 29,990
- Sony XM4 launch sale price - Rs 28,500
- Amazon India Sale price for Sony XM4 - Rs 24, 990 (17 % discount, you save Rs 5000)
