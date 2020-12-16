Sony XM3 Vs XM4 OTE: Which One's The Best Noise Cancelling Headphone?

The Over-the-Ear headphones have impressed a lot of music lovers with their interesting features to look forward to. Out of several fan favourites, two new headphones, Bose 700 and Sony XM4 (Sony WH-1000XM4) have been making many buyers wonder which one is better. If you are wondering about Sony XM3 vs XM4 headphones, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Sony XM3 vs XM4 over the head earphones

Sony XM3 features and specifications

(Image ~ Amazon App)

Headphone Type - Over the head

Colours Available - Black and Silver

Digital noise cancelling - Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience at any situation. It adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation

Voice assistant - Alexa enabled (In-built) for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch

Quick attention mode - Cover the right ear cup with your palm to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation.

Battery life - A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all-day listening

Quick charging - Quick charge for 10min charge for 5 hours playback

Touch controls - Change the track, turn the volume up or down and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip

Comfortable to wear - Super soft, pressure-relieving earpads in foamed urethane evenly distribute pressure and increase ear pad contact for a stable fit. Specially designed a lighter weight model

Multi-Point Connectivity - Supports connectivity of 2 devices, with one supporting calls and other for listening to music. This setting can be adjusted in the Bluetooth application of the smartphone.

Light Weight - At just 255 grams it delivers best-wearing comfort

Sony headphones connect app - Compatible with Android phone and iPhone. Sony Headphones Connect APP for Android /iOS to use Smart Listening technology to control your ambient sound settings

Sony XM3 price and offers

Sony XM3 Price - Rs 29,990

Sony XM3 Price on Amazon App - Rs 29,990

Sony XM3 Price on Flipkart App - Rs 28,990 (3 % discount)

Sony XM4 features and specifications

(Image ~ Amazon App)

Headphone Type - Over the head

Colours - Black and Silver

Digital noise cancelling - Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience at any situation

Voice assistant - Alexa, Google Assistant & Siri enabled (In-built) for voice access to music, information and more. Activate with a simple touch

Speak-to-chat - Headphones use an array of smart technologies to create a seamless, hands-free listening experience. For eg, simply start speaking to automatically pause your music in Speak-to-Chat

Wearing Detection - Proximity sensor and two acceleration sensors in your headphones can detect whether you are wearing them or not, then adapt playback accordingly to help save battery power

Quick attention mode - Cover the right ear cup with your palm to turn down the music for instant, easy conversation

Smart listening - WH-1000XM4 adjusts the ambient sound to your activity to give you the best noise cancellation

Long battery life - A single charge provides up to 30 hrs of playtime for reliable all-day listening

Quick charging - Quick charge for 10min charge for 5 hours playback

Touch controls - Change the track, turn the volume up or down and take or make calls by tapping or swiping the panel with your fingertip

Sony XM4 price and offers

Sony XM4 price - Rs 29,990

Sony XM4 launch sale price - Rs 28,500

Amazon India Sale price for Sony XM4 - Rs 24, 990 (17 % discount, you save Rs 5000)

