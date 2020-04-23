Family Games To Play On Zoom: Check Out The Best Games To Play During Lockdown

Nowadays, many people are using the Zoom video conferencing app for multiple purposes apart from having a video conference. Zoom calls are now being used to stay connected to all family members who reside in different parts of the country. Many people have resorted to playing virtual games with their families using the share screen function on the platform. Take a look at these game suggestions that could be played with your family on Zoom.

Family games to play on Zoom

Trivia

All those who simply love trivia games can now use the opportunity to play Trivia with their family. For playing trivia on Zoom, there is a random trivia questions generator, which will generate questions and then each person will send their answer on the Zoom chat at the same time.

Pictionary

Pictionary is a game night favourite game which can be easily played with family as well. Divide the number of people on Zoom call into teams and use the Pictionary word generator. Select a designated drawer from the team, the drawer will generate the word and will have only a minute to draw that word and show it to others via Zoom call. If the team guesses the card correctly, they earn a point.

Heads up

Heads Up can be played by downloading the "Heads up" application on each individual's Android or Apple phones. The person in front of the screen has to guess the word while one person holds the mobile on their forehead while starting the heads up game on their phone.

Are you smarter than a 5th grader?

Google Are you smarter than a 5th grader questions and ask the other person questions. The one who has the more number of points at the end of the game wins. Even kids would love to join in this game.

Fibbage XL

The game is perfect for a group of 8 people and it is a bluffing game available on Jackbox games. One needs to download Jackbox games to access the Fibbage XL game. Bluff your friends while they try to find the right answers for that round.

Drawful 2

Drawful 2 is similar to Pictionary, where you can use your creativity to do strange challenges like Magic janitor and many others just by using your creativity or drawing skills.

Scrabble

Bringing Scrabble to the Zoom app party can be fun for wordsmiths. Scrabble can be played on the Zoom screen share facility. You can play the game by opening the Words with Friends app.

Jackbox Games

Jackbox Games has a variety of individual games including fill in the blank, drawing games, trivia and many more. Jacklbox games can be played on laptops and even smartphones.

5-second challenge

The 5-second challenge is a famous game where a few hints are given on the screen and the other person has to guess the main word by using the hints. Here is the link

Boggle

You can screen share the virtual version of the Boggle board game. Split your screen with Zoom so that you can see all the opponents while playing. Everyone takes turns mentioning the words that they have, and if you find similar words on your board, the word gets crossed off the list.

Scavenger hunt

This game is loved by kids. The scavenger hunt will require a Zoom call with the kids and their cousins to set up a virtual scavenger hunt. The link Treasure.run could be used to generate the hunt requirements. Each kid on each side of the screen will get the same hunt requirements which they need to find. These hunt requirements can also be adjusted by the parents.

Ludo king

Ludo King is undeniably the guilty pleasure of many Indians nowadays. However, it can also be played on the Zoom app. The one who is hosting will have to download an android emulator to start the game and share his screen with others on Zoom meeting. One person needs to access the game from the system and the others can join from their mobile devices using Zoom meeting invite.

