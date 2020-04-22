How To Play Games On Zoom And Other Video Conferencing Apps?

Zoom has quickly become a platform of choice for many users as it offers tons of opportunities to stay connected with friends and colleagues. The video conferencing app has seen a massive explosion in users over the past couple of weeks and has remained a popular choice amongst people for a host of collaborative functions and other features. And for those aware, Zoom can also be used to play great games with your friends, meaning you can turn a gossip session into a quick game night in only a few seconds.

Also Read | What Is Say Namaste Meeting App And How To Use It On Your Web Browser?

How to play games on Zoom?

Zoom does not really come with games built into the platform itself, however, you can use the service to play certain games with your friends virtually by sharing the screen. The platform allows you to play a range of fun and exciting games such as a word game, an ice-breaker trivia and others. All you need to do is invite your friends to a Zoom call, open the game you want to play and share the screen with them. So let’s take a look at how to play games on Zoom and other such video calling platforms.

While there are many Zoom games to choose from, we will take you through some of the best games you can easily play on Zoom:

Also Read | What Is AnyBooks App? Here's A List Of Some Free Apps For Avid Bookworms

Remote Insensitivity

Remote Insensitivity is a party game for adults where players are required to complete fill-in-the-blank cards to make horrible statements. The game is available for free and can be accessed at this link. To play the game on Zoom, you just need to text everyone on call a link to your personal game room.

Bingo

It is very easy to play Bingo while you're on a Zoom call with your friends. You can either go to My Free Bingo Cards here if you are looking to play a traditional Bingo game, or you can go for any other custom Bingo game which can be easily found online.

Also Read | WhatsApp Video Call Update: WhatsApp All Set To Boost Group Video Calling For Users

Scattergories

Scattergories is a creative-thinking category-based party game which you can play with Zoomers of all ages. To play the game, you simply need to go to the free game generator at the link here and share the link with all your friends. The game will have one letter and five different categories (such as a book title, girl's name etc) and you will be given 60 seconds to think of a word that fits in all those categories.

Most Likely To

This game is a great way to get to know people. You can also play this game with your friends or your colleagues and pose many "most likely to" scenarios. The game also lets you understand who would be most likely to do a certain thing. If you need some questions, you can find a list here.

Also Read | 10 Best Alternatives To Zoom App: Free And Paid Alternatives You Can Try Out Today

Image credits: Furulevi | Microsoft