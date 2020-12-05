Flipkart Beat The Genius Quiz Answers December 5: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 5 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through December 5 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Beat the Genius Banner’.

Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz answers – December 5, 2020

Q1. In 2013 which rapper and musician released the song blue eyes

Ans: Yo Yo Honey Singh

Q2. Which best selling book of Chetan Bhagat tells the story of Hari, Ryan and Alok?

Ans: Five-point someone

Q3. In 2010 who designed the Indian rupee symbol

Ans: B Udaya Kumar

Q4. India celebrates national science day on February 28 to mark what occasion

Ans: Discovery of Raman effect

Q5. During the First World War, Indian soldiers posted at which city mutinied in 1915

Ans: Singapore

Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. These below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart Beat the Genius quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

