Flipkart Big Buzz Challenge Quiz Answers, December 8: Win Gift Card Or SuperCoins

Flipkart is back with the Big Buzz Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are based on the episode. If you get all the answers right, you will be eligible to receive exciting prizes in the form of a Mystery Box. The elements inside the box will offer Flipkart Gift Card voucher worth Rs. 1000, Flipkart Gift Card voucher worth Rs. 50 or SuperCoins.

SuperCoins will be credited under the SuperCoin zone, whereas the Gift Card amount will be credited under the Gift Card wallet section. The Flipkart quiz will be available to play until Sunday, 11:59 PM, which means you have enough to participate in the contest.

How to participate in the Flipkart Big Buzz Quiz?

Step 1: To participate in the Bigg Buzz Challenge Quiz, you need to install the Flipkart app on your iOS or Android device.

Step 2: Open the Flipkart app and click on the ‘Game Zone’ section which is located at the bottom of the app.

Step 3: Tap on the ‘Bigg Buzz Challenge' banner from the list of available quizzes.

Flipkart Big Buzz answers - December 8

Question 1. In the confession task, who was the last contestant to confess?

Answer: Kavita Kaushik

Question 2. What did Kavita say? “Yeh bataiye jo gaaliyon ka __"

Answer: Putla hai

Question 3. According to Eijaz, which contestant in the house follows Aly?

Answer: Rahul Vaidya

Question 4. Which contestant was the 10th in the list of 'Top 50 sexiest Asian women in 2017?'

Answer: Rubina Dilaik

Flipkart Big Buzz Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

Users will be able to play the episode for six days every week, from 00:00 hours every Tuesday to 23:59 hours on Sunday (during the contest period).

The results of the contest are available every Monday at 9 AM during the contest period.

Image credits: Flipkart