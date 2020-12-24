Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers December 24, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers, super coins, and other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through December 24 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daam Sahi Hai Banner’

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz answers – December 24, 2020

Question 1. What is the MRP of Go Pro Hero 9 Sports and Action Camera?

Answer: Less Than 52000

Question 2. What is the MRP of LG ka 24 inch Full HD LED Backlit IPS Panel Monitor?

Answer: 16500

Question 3. What is the MRP of IFB 6 kg 5 Star Fully Automatic Front Load with In-built Heater Washing Machine?

Answer: 23990

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. These below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/ Rewards section in the app.

Image credits: Flipkart app