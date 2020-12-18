Grogu The Child Added In Google Search: How To View Baby Yoda In 3D Using Your Smartphone?

Technology giant Google has been constantly adding new AR creatures and objects to its augmented reality search results. Now, the company has introduced the beloved Grogu (popularly known as “Baby Yoda” from Disney’s The Mandalorian show) to the Search. This means that Disney fans can finally invite the little baby into their homes using their iOS and Android devices. So, let us take a look at how you can view Mandalorian's Baby Yoda in 3D.

How to view Grogu The Child in 3D?

Here are the steps to view Grogu The Child in 3D:

Step 1: The first step is to make sure that you have 'Google Play Services for AR' installed on your Android-based handset. You can install the service by heading over to Play Store. If you are an iOS user, you just need to make sure that your device is running the latest version of iOS.

Step 2: Now, you can search for any of these terms on Google Search - 'The Mandalorian', 'Baby Yoda', or 'Grogu'. Searching any of these terms in the Google app will pull up the same result and display a small Wikipedia description panel about the character.

Step 3: Right beside the image carousel, you will see an option 'View in 3D'. Click on the button to view a model of the character.

You can use your fingers to zoom in / zoom out, or rotate the Grogu 3D model on your screen before viewing it in your space.

Step 4: Tap the 'View in your space' button, then click on 'Give access' to view a true-to-size version of Baby Yoda in your space.

Allow access to all the requested permissions on the following screens.

Step 5: It will detect the ground and allow you to adjust its positioning in the environment.

Just like other Google 3D animals and creatures, you can place Grogu anywhere in your space and take pictures, or shoot videos. Interestingly, the new Baby Yoda 3D model also offers voice sound effects along with the AR mode.

Image credits: Star Wars Fandom