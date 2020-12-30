Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers December 30, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 30 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through December 30 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daam Sahi Hai Banner’

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz answers – December 29, 2020

Question 1) What is the MRP of Sleepyhead Orthopedic Memory Foam 8 inch Double High Density (HD) 1133 Foam Mattress?

Answer: Less than 17000

Question 2) What is the MRP of Philips SPA5128B/94 40 W 5.1ch Bluetooth Home Theatre?

Answer: 5990

Question 3) What is the MRP of NESCAFE E’ smart Personal Coffee Maker?

Answer: 6499

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. These below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look -