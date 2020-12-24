Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz Answers December 24: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through December 24 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Prize Wali Paathshala Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Prize Wali Paathshala Banner’
Question 1. Which was Salman Khan’s Debut Movie?
Answer: Biwi Ho To Aisi Ho
Question 2. Who is known as ‘Missile Woman’ Of India?
Answer: Tessy Thomas
Question 3. Which of these Indian States Shares it’s Border with only one Other Indian State?
Answer: Sikkim
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. These below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look -
