Flipkart Quiz Answers September 11, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on September 11 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through September 11 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Flipkart Quiz answers – September 11, 2020

Question 1: Which of these is an upcoming film starring Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon? Answer: Panipat

Question 2: Apart from Karamveer, what was Ayushmann’s character’s name in the film ‘Dream Girl’? Answer: Pooja

Question 3: Kathryn Bigelow is the first woman to win the Oscar Award for __. Answer: Best Director

Question 4: The director of the film ‘Bala’ has previously directed which of these films? Answer: Stree

Question 5: Which writer and poet made a documentary titled ‘Amjad Ali Khan’ in 1990? Answer: Gulzar



Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

