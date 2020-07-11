Flipkart Quiz For July 11, 2020: Check Out All The Answers To Get A Chance To Win Prizes

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping from the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning.
The Flipkart Quiz started on July 11 at 12:00 PM IST and will run through July 11 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
Also Read | Flipkart Next Sale: Upcoming Flipkart Sales, Dates, Offers, And More
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Also Read | Flipkart Video Launches New Show ‘Fake Or Not?’ To Curb Misinformation
Here are all the questions and answers for today’s Flipkart Trivia Quiz:
Question 1. Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai was born on which rare calendar day?
Answer: 29 February
Question 2. Having the symbol ‘Fe’, which is the most widely used metal in the world?
Answer: Iron
Question 3. Which of these Indian states borders the Gulf of Mannar?
Answer: Tamil Nadu
Question 4. In which University of Delhi college did Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi study?
Answer: Lady Shri Ram
Question 5. A World Heritage Site, the Grand Canyon in the USA is carved by which river?
Answer: Colorado
Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 11 2020: Amazon Fender Acoustic Guitar Quiz Answers
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
Also Read | Dogecoin Challenge Fuels Buying Spree; Stocks Rally As Trading Volumes Spike
Image credits: Flipkart