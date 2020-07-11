Flipkart Quiz For July 11, 2020: Check Out All The Answers To Get A Chance To Win Prizes

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping from the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning.

The Flipkart Quiz started on July 11 at 12:00 PM IST and will run through July 11 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Also Read | Flipkart Next Sale: Upcoming Flipkart Sales, Dates, Offers, And More

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.

Also Read | Flipkart Video Launches New Show ‘Fake Or Not?’ To Curb Misinformation

Flipkart Quiz answers – July 11, 2020

Here are all the questions and answers for today’s Flipkart Trivia Quiz:

Question 1. Former Prime Minister Morarji Desai was born on which rare calendar day?

Answer: 29 February

Question 2. Having the symbol ‘Fe’, which is the most widely used metal in the world?

Answer: Iron

Question 3. Which of these Indian states borders the Gulf of Mannar?

Answer: Tamil Nadu

Question 4. In which University of Delhi college did Nobel Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi study?

Answer: Lady Shri Ram

Question 5. A World Heritage Site, the Grand Canyon in the USA is carved by which river?

Answer: Colorado

Also Read | Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 11 2020: Amazon Fender Acoustic Guitar Quiz Answers

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

Also Read | Dogecoin Challenge Fuels Buying Spree; Stocks Rally As Trading Volumes Spike

Image credits: Flipkart