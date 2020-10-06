Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers For October 6, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn a Samsung Galaxy F41, gift vouchers or super coins. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on October 6 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 6 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun answers quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app and sign in to your account. If you don't have an account, you can create a new one to participate in the contest.
Step 3: Next, head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun banner to start answering questions’.
Question 1. Rate Himanshu's performance
Answer: My rating is 5
Question 2. Rate Arisha’s performance
Answer: My rating is 4
Question 3. Who will win today’s battle
Answer: Himanshu Bawandar
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
