Vi Free Data Offer Gives Users 1GB Of High-speed Data For Free; Know Details

The newly rebranded Vi telecom company is now offering its users 1 GB high-speed data for free. This new move is said to be a promotional offer which is only available for select customers. Vi customers are finding this new offer quite interesting and so they are wanting to know more about the Vi free data offer. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know.

Vi offers free 1 GB data to select users

Vi free data offer is available only for select customers who will be benefitted with 1 GB of high-speed internet. This promotional offer will only be valid for seven days. Nevertheless, this move seems to generate user loyalty to retain its customers. A few days ago, Vi plans started offering users with one-year Zee5 Premium subscription for free with plans starting at Rs. 355. This means users will be able to enjoy the extensive list of content from the Zee5 app without any extra subscription charges.

How to get the Vi free data?

As we all know, the free data is for select customers, so, only selective users will be able to enjoy the benefits of the offer. However, the free data is above the benefits available through the existing plan. Vi is informing users about the free 1 GB data through a direct SMS message on their mobile numbers. Users will be able to check the additional data provided to them from the My Vi app or MyVi.com. Nevertheless, the free 1GB high-speed data access provided under the promotional offer will end after 7 days and will not exceed any further.

How to check data balance on My Vi app?

Go to your PlayStore or App Store application on your android or iOS smartphone and download the My Vi application.

Here you need to add your phone number which will link it to your Vi account.

Now you will be able to see your Vi data balance, recharge history, recharge plans and much more.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock

