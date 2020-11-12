Four Best Alternatives To Facebook For You: Choose Your Favorite Here!

Facebook has been dominating the social media market for a long time with several apps such as Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and others under its banner. Nevertheless, after the US Presidential elections' result, Trump's supporters started a social media movement on Facebook through the 'Stop The Steal' page which garnered over 300K members under 48 hours since its launch. However, Facebook deleted the page stating that the members of the 'Stop The Steal' community were trying to delegitimise the result of the elections. This is the reason why many users are now looking for the best alternatives to Facebook. If you have been wondering about the same, here is all you need to know.

List of best alternatives to Facebook

MeWe

Launched in 2012, MeWe is a United States-based microblogging and social networking service. As per MeWe's Privacy Bill of Rights, the organisation does not "manipulate, filter, or change the order of your newsfeeds." Also, it is ad-proof where users do not "receive targeted third-party advertisements or targeted third-party content."

The social website says: "Your private life is #Not4Sale No Ads. No Spyware. No BS." MeWe is currently the No. 1 application on iOS App Store in the News section social networking app with 4.4 out of 5 stars. Nevertheless, the US-based app seems to have incurred only 4.1 out of 5 stars in the Google Play Store App with 1 million downloads so far.

Diaspora

Launched in 2010, Diaspora is one of the direct alternatives to Facebook which is based on three principles: decentralisation, freedom, and privacy. The platform offers several different networks, called pods, which are created by the users themselves. A user can join Diaspora by just creating a new pod or just joining an open one. However, the app does not have a centralised server, no for-profit provider and no ads providing users complete ownership of their data.

Minds

Minds app is known for its free-speech interface which allows users a chance to freely express themselves. It is also a place that has no censorship so Facebook users can take advantage of the "migrate from Facebook" function while switching from the medium. Nevertheless, users also get a chance to generate income via their social networking by getting monthly support for monetised posts and/or ad sharing.

Vero

Although it is a subscription-based social platform, Vero is completely ad-free. It is also quite easy to use just like Facebook and it was launched in 2015. However, unlike Facebook, Vero is only available as a mobile app and requires using your phone number to sign up. The application has over 3.8 stars out of 5 stars in the iOS App Store and 3.6 stars out of 5 stars in Google Play Store.

All Images ~ Play Store