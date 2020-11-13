Genshin Impact Endless Research Quest: How To Complete The Quest?

Genshin Impact has become one of the most talked-about video games of the year since releasing earlier this year. The open-world RPG has been gaining a lot of traction within the online gaming community for its gacha mechanics and intriguing gameplay. The video game features a multitude of unique characters that can be unlocked through campaign progression. There is also a Genshin Impact tier list which allows players to understand the viability of every character and that can be unlocked later on in the game.

The free-to-play title has various quests and missions that can be completed to unlock different characters along with a number of other items. Developer miHoYo has now added a new Genshin Impact Endless Research quest where your character meets Alrani, a girl whom you had saved earlier from a cage in Liyue Harbor.

Genshin Impact Endless Research quest

The new Endless Research quest has been added in the game with the latest Genshin Impact update. As part of the quest, you meet Alrani, who is still investigating something on Electro Vision for her thesis and asks you to demonstrate your manner of fighting on the Hilichurls and the Elemental Sight to find the slimes.

You need to make sure that you have already completed the 'And This Treasure Goes To' quest before taking up the Endless Research quest. Developers at Genshin Impact have also added a number of World Quests as part of the latest update.

Genshin Impact download

Genshin Impact download is available across PlayStation 4, Windows PC, Android and iOS platforms. As of right now, the video game is not available on the Xbox One. Windows PC users can download the game by heading over to the official website of Genshin Impact at the link here.

Once you are on the page, just tap the 'Windows' icon and the game will download on your computer. If you are looking to download the game on a mobile platform, simply visit the Apple App Store or Google Play and install the mobile version of the game. As for PS4 owners, Genshin Impact can be download for free via the PlayStation Store.

Image credits: YouTube | Fantasy gaming