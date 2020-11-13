Genshin Impact Guide: All You Need To Know About Equivalent Exchange World Quest

Genshin Impact is the perfect combination of RPG and Anime Action. The game has an amazing combat style with flair attacks that resemble anime attacks. Genshin Impact has a lot of quests that provide different types of rewards needed to upgrade the character level and also the player’s adventure rank. It has created a beautiful open world, which looks like it has taken inspiration from Breath of the Wild. The players have been asking about the Equivalent Exchange world quest in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Equivalent Exchange World Quest

Genshin Impact Equivalent Exchange World Quest has been added to the game in update 1.1. Players are confused as they are not able to start the quest. This issue exists as there are some requirements before the player can start this quest. The player needs to complete the Tales of Winter daily quest in order to start Equivalent Exchange World Quest. After completing the daily quest players can approach Viktor in Mondstadt to start the quest.

Viktor will have a blue exclamation on his head and will ask the player to gather up local specialties and get it for him. Here’s how to complete Equivalent Exchange World Quest in Genshin Impact:

Players will have to go to some characters and ask them if they sell Mondstadt specialties.

First, they need to head to Sara at the good hunter and collect the salad from her

Then the players need to talk to Flora and collect dandelions from her

Then the players need to head to Charles and he will ask them to gather some ingredients from the woods.

Players will have to defeat some Hillichurls and slime monsters to gather the ingredients

Then give the ingredients to Charles and he will hand the player another Mondstadt specialty

Now the player needs to head to Viktor with all the 3 specialties and talk to him 3 times to give him all 3 specialties

The player will be rewarded with 4 Hero’s Wit, 30,000 Mora, and 100 Adventure EXP.

Genshin Impact Treasure Hoarder locations

There are no specific locations for the Treasure Hoarders. They can be found wandering certain areas in groups of 3 looking for their next prey. There are certain areas where the Treasure Hoarders spawn the most. Here are all the spawn locations for the Treasure Hoarders:

Mondstadt: The group can be spotted towards the North of Springwale,

Liyue: The group can be located towards the east of Luhua Pool

Liyue: The group can be found between Mt. Tianheng and Lingju pass

Liyue: Head towards the south of Mt. Tianheng to find the Treasure Hoarders group

