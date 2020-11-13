Genshin Impact Glaze Lily Location: Check Out This Guide To Find Glaze Lily

Genshin Impact is an MMORPG game in which the players need to keep increasing their party’s power so that they can progress through the story and fight against more powerful foes. It can be considered a little bit similar to other adventure games just like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Players need to keep a check on their weapons, armour, and other resources and one such item is the Glaze Lily.

Genshin Impact Glaze Lily Location

Glaze lily mainly appears in two key locations in both the regions (Mondstadt and Liyue) in Genshin Impact. Here are all the details about this flower:

Players can find the first location by going in the southwest direction to Mondstadt’s Qingce Village and throughout this portion of the map.

One thing to remember is that this area is surrounded by mountains outside of a single road and since climbing takes a lot of stamina, it will be better if you level up enough to get that extra stamina for reaching this area.

You will also find this item in southeastern Lilyue in Liyue Harbor and a portion of Mt. Tianheng.

This section of the map won’t be accessible in the early stages of the game.

These flowers are only concentrated in these two locations which makes farming both easier and tough as you will be limited by the supply.

Genshin Impact download

For PC Download and open the PC Client Launcher file. Check "I have read and agree to the Software License Agreement" and select "Install Now". Complete the PC Launcher installation and select "Run Now" to run the launcher. Click "Get Game" to download Genshin Impact's game files. Download the game. Finally, click on the game to start playing.

For PS4 To download Genshin Impact on PlayStation, head over to the PSN store Search for Genshin Impact Hit download and the game will begin downloading. Once downloaded, let it finish the installation. Finally, press on the game icon to start playing.

For iOS and Android Head over to the respective Apple Store and Google Play Store Search for Genshin Impact Click on Install once finished, open the app and the in-game data will start downloading Size would be around 5.5GB so the time it takes will depend on the internet speed. Once finished, you will be able to play the game.



