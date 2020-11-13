Genshin Impact Guide: Learn More About The Changchang Little Friend Location

Genshin Impact has overwhelmed the world. The free-to-play game is ascending in fame continuously. Each player needs to become mixed up in the realm of Genshin Impact. The game has a multiplayer mode as well, where players would be able to squad up with their companions and go for journeys and boss fights together. Genshin Impact has an enormous list of playable characters with assorted forces and details to build up the player's playstyle. Players are wondering about Changchang Little friend location in Genshin Impact.

Changchang little friend location in Genshin Impact

ChangChang’s Little Friend is a world quest that players can find in Genshin Impact. Players are confused about this quest as many are not clear with the requirements to start this quest. Players need to complete A New Star Approaches Archon Quest in Order to unlock Changchang’s Little Friend quest.

The quest giver is Changchang and he can found north of Liyue Harbor Teleport Point in Liyue. Players need to head there between 6:00 AM and 7:00 PM to find Changchang there. Changchang will ask the player to get some food for his dog.

Players need to head to the entrance of Liyue Harbor to find the dog. Changchang little friend location is marked with the quest marker on the map. They need to feed the dog some fowl and head back to Changchang to obtain the rewards for completing this quest. The players will receive 10 Raw meat, 10 Fowl, 10 Fish, 8 Hero’s Wit, and 100 Adventure EXP for completing this quest.

Where to find Geovishap Hatchlings in Genshin Impact?

In order to acquire the Fragile Bone shards, the players need to overcome Geovishap Hatchlings. Geovishap Hatchlings are monsters drop fragile bone shards that help in ascending the characters over the level 20 cap. These hatchlings can be tricky to find as they aren’t found everywhere on the map. Here’s a guide on the Geovishap Hatchling locations in Genshin Impact:

Firstly the players need to head over to Tianquai Valley

Head towards the east near the closest teleportation portal

Geovishap Hatchlings are rare spawns so the player will need to wander in the area a bit for them to spawn

Once they have been spotted, the player needs to go over and start fighting them and defeat them

After a Geovishap Hatchling is defeated they drop a fragile bone shard that can be collected from its remains.

