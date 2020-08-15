Google Search Upgrade Makes It Easier To Find Live Sports And TV Listings

In order to save in time and efforts of many online users when it comes to watching their favourite shows or which channel to tune in to watch a match, Google is upgrading its 'Google Search' with some new features to help users find live sports, shows, and movies. The announcement was made by Google on Thursday, August 13.

"Today we’re adding new features to Google Search in the U.S. to help you quickly find the live games you're looking for," reads a Google blog post from the Group Product Manager, Search Satyajeet Salgar. "And when the game is over, we’re here to help you discover live TV shows or movies that you may like too," Salgar added.

Where to watch live sports?

The search process is quite simple. For the NBA and MLB fans, finding a game is much more easier now. All one needs to do is just search for your favorite team to pull up a well-organized list of airtimes and channels for the upcoming match. This also includes a new 'live on' section that shows the live TV options in your specific area. More leagues will be integrated soon, Google said.

"Now when you come to Search looking for your favorite team, you’ll see live TV options for MLB and NBA games (and we’ll be integrating more leagues in the future). Search for “where to watch the Clippers game” or “how to watch the A’s game,” on your phone and you’ll easily find information on how to tune in across a variety of services where the game may be available",Salgar explained.

One can also find live TV options by searching for the individual team or game. For instance, if you search for 'Dodgers game',you will see all of the google's usual game day features like live scores, top stories, and standings, however, you will now see a new 'Live on' button which shows the live TV options in your area, he added.

What about other live TV shows?

Starting from this week, Google is enhancing the feature by adding carousels of live content from cable and broadcast providers. These recommendations will show content on live TV so the users can keep track of everything that’s available for them. It can be recalled that last year, Google added a new way to find TV shows and movie recommendations in Search so the users can easily decide on what to watch next.

When you search for things like 'what to watch' or 'good shows to watch' on mobile, you’ll now have visibility into both streamings and live TV shows. Google's 'On TV now' carousel shows users programming across multiple channels that are currently airing, while 'On TV later' shows users recommendations for future programming. So when it’s Sunday night and you just can’t decide what to watch before the week begins, Google Search has your back!

