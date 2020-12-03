Google Chrome's Actions Feature To Allow Users To Type Commands In Address Bar

Google Chrome is getting new features, as per reports. This new feature titled Chrome actions will make Chrome more advanced and user-friendly. Read on for details -

Google Chrome new feature

Google recently released the Google Chrome update to ensure each user gets this new feature. As per reports by Mashable, the Chrome actions feature will allow any user to complete specific tasks using the address bar only. A user can type the command in the Google Chrome address bar and Google Chrome 87 will automatically show the possible actions as search results. Users can then choose any desired action. Then Google Chrome will perform the said task within seconds.

The new offering called Chrome actions will make the Chrome 87 browser faster, advanced, and more user-friendly. According to Business Insider, the Chrome action feature is only available to Chromebook users at present. But, this new feature will be gradually rolled out for Google Chrome 87.

As per the Mashable report, the commands can be in form of phrases or keyword which will be used to execute the necessary action. Users will have to type-specific commands in the address bar only. With this new feature for Chrome 87, Google is trying to attract a special section of users who are more comfortable in giving commands and having an intelligent browser that can understand their commands.

This is not a new feature available nor is it an invention from Google. A lot of other browsers already have such features. At present, shortcut Chrome tools like auto-language translation, incognito mode are there to help users.

With such commands available, searching things can become easier and more convenient as users will no longer have to perform extensive Google searches. With the Google Chrome action feature, surfing through menus or clicking on things will not be necessary anymore. You can directly open results through the commands.

Commands available in Chrome action

According to Business Insider India, a total of six commands are available for Google search in the Chrome action feature. You can update the browser, edit your saved passwords, open an incognito search window, and clear history or your browsing data.

