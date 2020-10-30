Google Introduces VPN Services For Its Select Google One Subscribers For Secure Connection

On October 29, Google introduced free access to a virtual private network or VPN for its select Google One subscribers who are on Google One 2TB plan that costs $9.99 per month. Calling it an extra layer of network protection on customer’s Android devices, the software and tech firm announced the VPN by Google One for its user with no extra costs.

According to Google’s release, the VPN is inbuilt into the Google One app on Android for US customers and encrypts the phone’s online traffic that makes browsing more secure and protected. Google also announced that it will soon expand the VPN to iOS, Windows, and Mac in other countries in months to come. Google also released a GIF for its existing subscribers of 2TB Google One plan about how they could enable the virtual private network on their smartphones. The google run VPN comes with cloud storage security as Project Fi will route all the traffic on users’ phone through Google’s VPN. This means that the companies or network providers such as T-Mobile and Sprint will no longer be able to trace the browsing history as it will remain encrypted.

“If you’ve shared your 2 TB Google One plan with family members (up to five additional people), they can also enable the VPN on their own devices at no extra cost,” Google informed.

“We already build advanced security into all our products, and the VPN extends that security to encrypt all of your phone’s online traffic, no matter what app or browser you’re using. The VPN is built into the Google One app, so with just one tap, you can rest assured knowing your connection is safe from hackers,” Google informed in a blogpost. MVNO subscribers were also given the Google Fi service for keeping the data secure and the plan is available in 10, 20, and 30TB as well.

Pro sessions to be introduced

“Your traffic isn’t tied to your Google account or phone number,” the company wrote in a release, adding, it thus makes the browsing safer as the traffic which is also otherwise encrypted by HTTPS, does not allow Google to read it. Meanwhile, as per Google, some data might still be used to improve the efficacy of VPN products. Google will also include the Pro sessions in the US, Canada and UK in the next few weeks on how to use a VPN to safeguard one’s internet privacy. Most Virtual Private Network across the US costs about $5 and $13 per month for the users with no 2TB storage.

