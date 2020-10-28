IPhone 12 Might Have A Hidden Reverse Wireless Charging Feature, Find Out

Quick links:
There is a high chance that the new iPhone 12 series could have the requisite hardware for reversive wireless charging which was first rumoured to be coming with the iPhone 11 last year. This has been indicated by Apple's US FCC documentation for the series. The iPhone 12 series was launched on October 14. However, Apple has yet not announced the feature, hence, it’s certainly disabled on the iPhone 12 series for now. However, there is some speculation that Apple might enable the feature through a software update later. Read on to know more.
The details about iPhone 12’s charging abilities were first tweeted by Jeremy Horwitz. Apple’s FCC filing was later posted on Twitter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Hence the speculations began that the MagSafe reverse wireless charging feature on the iPhone 12 might be useful for Apple's two new rumoured AirPods.
A new MagSafe feature was hidden in Apple FCC filings: “In addition to being able to be charged by a desktop WPT charger (puck), 2020 iPhone models also support WPT charging function at 360 kHz to charge accessories [including] an external potential apple accessory in future.”— Jeremy Horwitz (@horwitz) October 28, 2020
If this FCC filing is any indication, the iPhone 12 may have a hidden reverse charging feature. Perhaps MagSafe on the new AirPods? https://t.co/QhFQtOgoRB https://t.co/OAKzzb5U3B pic.twitter.com/pqAVcjLCyN— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 28, 2020
In the FCC filing one can see that in addition to being charged by a WPT wall charger, the iPhone 12 models also support WPT charging function at 360kHz to charge the accessories. The filing further states that only a future Apple accessory could potentially be charged by the phones. This could be hinting at a new AirPods variant or even Apple's rumoured AirTags. Another report in NDTV Gadgets has revealed that Apple has also disabled MagSafe fast charging on the iPhone 12 models through third-party adapters. This means that the iPhone 12 series seems to be only getting its max 15W fast charging through Apple's own 20W USB Type-C adapter, which is sold separately.
