IPhone 12 Might Have A Hidden Reverse Wireless Charging Feature, Find Out

There is a high chance that the new iPhone 12 series could have the requisite hardware for reversive wireless charging which was first rumoured to be coming with the iPhone 11 last year. This has been indicated by Apple's US FCC documentation for the series. The iPhone 12 series was launched on October 14. However, Apple has yet not announced the feature, hence, it’s certainly disabled on the iPhone 12 series for now. However, there is some speculation that Apple might enable the feature through a software update later. Read on to know more.

iPhone 12 Hidden features

iPhone 12 wireless charging abilities

The details about iPhone 12’s charging abilities were first tweeted by Jeremy Horwitz. Apple’s FCC filing was later posted on Twitter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Hence the speculations began that the MagSafe reverse wireless charging feature on the iPhone 12 might be useful for Apple's two new rumoured AirPods.

A new MagSafe feature was hidden in Apple FCC filings: “In addition to being able to be charged by a desktop WPT charger (puck), 2020 iPhone models also support WPT charging function at 360 kHz to charge accessories [including] an external potential apple accessory in future.” — Jeremy Horwitz (@horwitz) October 28, 2020

If this FCC filing is any indication, the iPhone 12 may have a hidden reverse charging feature. Perhaps MagSafe on the new AirPods? https://t.co/QhFQtOgoRB https://t.co/OAKzzb5U3B pic.twitter.com/pqAVcjLCyN — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 28, 2020

In the FCC filing one can see that in addition to being charged by a WPT wall charger, the iPhone 12 models also support WPT charging function at 360kHz to charge the accessories. The filing further states that only a future Apple accessory could potentially be charged by the phones. This could be hinting at a new AirPods variant or even Apple's rumoured AirTags. Another report in NDTV Gadgets has revealed that Apple has also disabled MagSafe fast charging on the iPhone 12 models through third-party adapters. This means that the iPhone 12 series seems to be only getting its max 15W fast charging through Apple's own 20W USB Type-C adapter, which is sold separately.

iPhone 12 price: How much does iPhone 12 cost?

iPhone 12, 64 GB model price- â‚¹ 79,900

iPhone 12, 128GB model â‚¹84,900

iPhone 12, 256GB variant is priced at Rs 94,900.

iPhone 12 Pro 128 GB variant in costs â‚¹ 1,19,900

iPhone 12 Pro 256 GB variant costs â‚¹ 1,29,900

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB variant costs â‚¹ 1,49,900.

iPhone 12 features according to Apple's website

Super Fast 5G: Apple has introduced 5G in all the new iPhones that have been unveiled in the event. 5G will provide radically fast speeds for users to download, stream, upload and share.

Stunning and Strong Display Display: The iPhone 12 will feature a Super Retina XDR display. This will make the visuals on the screen even more beautiful. The iPhone 12 will also feature ceramic shields that will make it 4 times more durable than the previous generation iPhones

Blazing Fast A14 Bionic: The latest iPhones will feature the A14 Bionic chipset. The A14 Bionic is a 5nm Transistor which is the first in any smartphone.

Professional Gaming: The New iPhone 12 will feature console-level gaming. A demo of League of Legends Wild Rift by riot games in the apple event showed the performance capability of the new iPhone 12.

Image Source: Apple (Official website)