7 Best Phones Under 20000: Get The List Of Top Smartphones In This Price-range

Today is a special day for all the Indians around the world. Exactly 73 years ago on August 15 i.e. today India started its journey as an independent country. Now, after so many years the country has been grown into a developing nation with a stronghold on every sector of the society. Anchoring towards the further development of the country, the youth of India is now becoming tech-savvy which enables them to learn more and get more information which was not previously available by anyone. This is where smartphones play an essential role.

Having a good smartphone helps a user gain access to wider prospects. However, after many people started boycotting Chinese products and are choosing smartphones of other brands. This is the reason why we have brought you a list of some of the best phones under 20000 that you can buy right now. This list of smartphones does not contain any Chinese brand and you can make your choice freely. Here is a list of best phones under 20000.

List of best phones under 20000 (Amazon India Price)

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Green

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 128 GB storage

Amazon India Price Rs 16,999.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 announced: Details about specs, price & release date

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Blue

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 64 GB storage

Amazon India Price - Rs 18,499

Samsung Galaxy M31

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Ocean Blue

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 128 GB Storage

Amazon India Price - Rs 17,499

Also Read | iPhone 12 series to have 4 models launching in 2 phases: Reports

Nokia 7.2

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Charcoal Black

RAM - 4 GB RAM / 6 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 64 GB

Amazon India Price - Rs 17,999 / Rs 19,999

Also Read | Google Pixel 4a pre-order to start soon in US: Know specs, price & more

Samsung Galaxy M21

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Raven Black

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 128 GB Storage

Amazon India Price - Rs 15,999

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Colour - Blue

RAM - 6 GB RAM

Internal Storage - 64 GB Storage

Amazon India Price - Rs 12,990

Also Read | Amazon Sale June 29: 3 Best Phones Under Rs 20,000 From Nokia & Samsung

LG Q60 Mobile Moroccan

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot