7 Best Phones Under 20000: Get The List Of Top Smartphones In This Price-range

Best phones under 20000 for you. Here is an extensive list of 7 top smartphones in the given price range. Find out good and efficient Non-Chinese Smartphones.

Today is a special day for all the Indians around the world. Exactly 73 years ago on August 15 i.e. today India started its journey as an independent country. Now, after so many years the country has been grown into a developing nation with a stronghold on every sector of the society. Anchoring towards the further development of the country, the youth of India is now becoming tech-savvy which enables them to learn more and get more information which was not previously available by anyone. This is where smartphones play an essential role.

Having a good smartphone helps a user gain access to wider prospects. However, after many people started boycotting Chinese products and are choosing smartphones of other brands. This is the reason why we have brought you a list of some of the best phones under 20000 that you can buy right now. This list of smartphones does not contain any Chinese brand and you can make your choice freely. Here is a list of best phones under 20000.

List of best phones under 20000 (Amazon India Price)

Samsung Galaxy M30s

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

  • Colour - Green
  • RAM - 6 GB RAM
  • Internal Storage - 128 GB storage
  • Amazon India Price Rs 16,999.  

Nokia 5.1 Plus

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

  • Colour - Blue
  • RAM - 6 GB RAM 
  • Internal Storage - 64 GB storage 
  • Amazon India Price - Rs 18,499

Samsung Galaxy M31 

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

  • Colour - Ocean Blue
  • RAM - 6 GB RAM
  • Internal Storage - 128 GB Storage
  • Amazon India Price - Rs 17,499 

    Nokia 7.2 

    Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

    Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

    • Colour - Charcoal Black 
    • RAM - 4 GB RAM / 6 GB RAM
    • Internal Storage -  64 GB
    • Amazon India Price - Rs 17,999 / Rs 19,999

      Samsung Galaxy M21 

      Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

      Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

      • Colour - Raven Black
      • RAM - 6 GB RAM
      • Internal Storage - 128 GB Storage
      • Amazon India Price - Rs 15,999

      Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 

      Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

      Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

      • Colour - Blue
      • RAM - 6 GB RAM
      • Internal Storage - 64 GB Storage
      • Amazon India Price - Rs 12,990

      LG Q60 Mobile Moroccan 

      Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

      Image Credits: Amazon India screenshot

      • Colour - Blue
      • RAM - 3 GB RAM
      • Internal Storage - 64 GB storage
      • Amazon India Price - Rs 13,435

       

