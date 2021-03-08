Google Pay "Business Pages" Feature Announced! What Is Business Pages On GPay?

On the occasion of International Women's Day, Google India hosted the first online "Google For India 2021" event called the #WomenWill. The event was bestowed by the presence of Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and Alphabet, Ratan Tata, Former Chairperson, Tata Group, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Executive Director, UN Women, Smriti Zubin Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India and several other leaders from the tech giant. However, while announcing many new innovations coming to the Google platforms that will help in empowering women, the organisation announced the Google Pay new Business Page interface. So, here is all you need to know about what is the new Google Pay Business Page feature.

Also Read | Accept WhatsApp Privacy Policy before May 15, says new notification | Know details

What is the new Google Pay Business Page interface?

Google India hosted a grand #WomenWill event on the occasion of International Women's Day. The organisation spoke about gender equality, women financial participation, female entrepreneurship and digital inclusion. So, to empower homepreneurs, the vast majority of whom are women, Google Pay announced the launch of Business Pages which enables them to create easy catalogues of their products and services and direct people to them through a unique URL. Meaning that a Business Page owner can send the URL to customers for free and interested buyers can chat with the homepreneur about their order and pay within the chat-based interface on Google Pay. This will not only help users to connect easily with businesses but it will also help homepreneurs to provide personalised services.

Also Read | Is Instagram working on a Clubhouse clone? Screenshots of "Audio Rooms" leaked

Apart from this, as we all know that for many entrepreneurs, Search and Maps are their storefront. In order to make it easier for people to support women-led businesses, Google will enable search in English for “women-led” — “women-led restaurants,” “women-led clothing stores” and more — on Google Search and Maps. This is based on an opt-in feature on Google My Business where women-led businesses can identify as such on their Business Profiles. This will not only enhance the online presence of hundreds of women-owned businesses but customers can easily extend their support by purchasing from them, leaving a great review, and sharing their Business Profile.

Also Read | Why did Amazon change its app logo? Amazon logo controversy explained

Also, Google and Alphabet CEO, Pichai mentioned that Google.org will be providing $25 million overall funding through the Women Impact Challenge program to NGOs and Social organisations working to advance women and girls' economic empowerment and create pathways to prosperity. Selected Impact Challenge grantees will also receive mentoring from Googlers, Ad Grants, and additional support to bring their ideas to life. If you wish to know more about this, visit the g.co/womenandgirlschallenge to learn more about the Challenge. However, the last date to apply is April 10, 2021.

Also Read | iPhone 13 Leaks: Upcoming iPhones to feature sensor-shift image technology | Know details