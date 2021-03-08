Is Instagram Working On A Clubhouse Clone? Screenshots Of "Audio Rooms" Leaked

Instagram, which is one of the largest social media platforms, is reportedly preparing a Clubhouse clone. The new feature on the platform will be called "Audio Rooms". Many fans are eagerly waiting for this new feature to come on the social media application after Twitter announced its own. So, if you have been wondering about the Instagram Clubhouse clone, then do not worry, here is everything you need to know about it.

Rumours say Instagram has a Clubhouse clone on the way

The invite-only voice-chat app, Clubhouse has gained fame in a few days for its incredibly unique features. It is not only acknowledged by star entrepreneur, Elon Musk but several other celebrities as well. However, after the news about Clubhouse chats getting leaked, many users have been looking for Clubhouse alternatives. That is why many big players like Twitter and Instagram took this opportunity to develop the Clubhouse app clone.

While Twitter already has Spaces as a Clubhouse clone, a mobile developer, Alessandro Paluzzi, revealed the rumoured "Audio Rooms" feature in some screenshots. The leaked screenshots show that the features were enabled via reverse engineering the app to enable hidden strings. We also noticed that there is a third microphone icon on the Direct Messages tab right next to the ‘Compose’ and ‘Video Call’ buttons. A second screenshot shows a basic “Loading…” message and a microphone icon.

Paluzzi in another Tweet revealed that the Instagram application will soon feature end-to-end encryption for the DMs feature. This new feature comes as Facebook is going to merge Instagram DMs, Facebook Messenger, and WhatsApp Messenger's backend program so that it can be interoperable. However, once these features roll out one can simply imagine Instagram's reach as a social app.

The Instagram Clubhouse Clone is not something to be surprised about. The organisation has always been opportunistic when it comes to adding new features such as Reels, IGTV, Live, stickers and more, over a period of time. The social app has never failed to amaze its audience by upgrading to new millennial needs.

