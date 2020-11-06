How To Get Rare Tickets In Go India Promotional Activity By Google Pay?

Google is one of the biggest companies in the world. It stays atop by providing the best services out there and engaging with its user base. Engaging with users can be tricky as there are ways to go about it; some get through by feedback while some engagement is made through promotional activities. Social media applications are also used for this purpose. Google has come up with a new promotional activity for its Indian user. In this activity, Google will be giving away Go India rare tickets to select users. People have been trying to figure out how to get rare tickets in Go India.

How to get rare tickets in Go India?

Google Pay has started promotional activity where they are giving Go India rare tickets to its users. These tickets include the places Goa, Gaya, Nainital, Gangtok, and many more. It also promotes its highly popular cashback business plan in this promotional offer. Google pay has created a Go India game on its application and users that play the game will be eligible for the rewards offered by the application.

Here’s how to get rare tickets in Go India:

The user will start their journey from any of the two starting cities: Amritsar or Bengaluru. Once they launch the game for the very first time, after city selection, they will get a welcoming one-time gift which may be a combination of a city ticket and KM.

To visit any city within the game, they would need to collect both city ticket and kilometers (KM):

A city ticket will allow them to travel to a specific city within the game, the city ticket they collected will specify which city you will be able to visit.

KM enables them to travel between cities. They can visit a city of their choice from the present city location if they have enough KM to reach the city.

The number of KM needed to visit one city from another city is different and generally based on the real distance between them. The user will see a total number of KM needed to travel to a certain city in-game.

The user will receive a city photo upon reaching every city.

The user will not be able to travel back to the same city unless there is a virtual event during the game. The total number of cities they can visit per day is limited but will not be less than 3 cities. The user will see an in-game notification once they reach the current applicable limit.

They can make any of the following qualifying transactions to get rare tickets in Go India. The user can get a ticket to the city for which they already have a ticket. This can be shared with friends to get KM in return. The transactions needed to be completed to be eligible for Go India rare tickets are as follows:

Make a mobile recharge on Google Pay, for yourself or your family & friends

Purchase Play Store recharge codes on Google Pay or pay via UPI on Google Play

Pay to a Google QR code at a local shop and select online merchants

Pay for DTH or household bills (Electricity, internet, landline, LPG, postpaid mobile etc.) on Google Pay

Buy on any of the following Spots on Google Pay: Share a photo or the Go India map or Request a city ticket from your friend

