Is Duolingo A Chinese App? Who Are The Makers Behind The App?

Duolingo is one of the widely popular language-learning platforms that garnered a massive following around the world. It comes with an easy-to-use interface and features plenty of virtual flashcards, listening exercises, and various other fun activities for the users. Duolingo also saw a significant rise in the total number of active users in India after adding the ability to learn English from Hindi. And while the app continues to grow in India, many Indian users have been wondering about Duolingo's country of origin after orders by the Indian govt on banning Chinese apps. So, if you have wondered, "Duolingo is from which country?" or the Duolingo's country of origin, here's the answer.

Also Read | Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals On Smartphones

Is Duolingo a Chinese app?

If you are an active Duolingo user who wishes to continue using the learning platform, the good news is that the app does not have any Chinese links. Duolingo is actually a US-based learning app that was founded by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker. The company is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States.

Duolingo has experienced immense success since its release and it currently boasts of over 300 million users. The app is available across Android, iOS, and Windows Phone platforms.

Also Read | How To Use Intercom On HomePod? How To Add New Members To Your Home?

Interestingly, Duolingo also boasts of a massive user base in the Chinese market. Luis von Ahn, CEO and co-founder of Duolingo, had revealed last year that the app has seen steady growth in the Chinese market since opening their first overseas office in the country. The app features a total of 38 languages and comes with six different courses customized only for China users due to the massive popularity in the country.

Also Read | WhatsApp Payment Option Not Showing: How To Get The WhatsApp Pay Feature On Your Phone

With Duolingo, people can learn a number of languages which include English, Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Russian, Spanish, German, Turkish, Portuguese, Italian, and French, among many others, for free. However, the app also offers a number of in-app purchases to users which range from $0.99 to $125.99 per item.

The app offers plenty of mini-lessons, flashcards, and various exercises to help users practice speaking, reading, writing, and listening in different languages.

Also Read | Which Country Does AMD Belong To? Learn About Its Origin And Latest Releases

Image credits: App Store