Hindi Typing Shortcut Keys To Use For Special Characters And Numerals

People generally face a lot of trouble when they have to type in Hindi letters and special characters in an active file document. There are several Hindi keyboards out there that lack this functionality. Remington Keyboard is a popular Hindi typing keyboard which comes with Hindi fonts – Dev Lys and Kruti Dev. The keyboard is especially used in government examinations and is also useful in most of the government departments.

The Remington Gail Keyboard supports the font which is accepted by the Indian government and is required for examinations like CPCT, CRPF, UP Police Computer operator, CISF, SSC, FCI, Stenography test and more. However, even Remington does not come with direct special character keys and requires users to type in special characters using the combination of Alt key and numeric value to generate the desired character.

Here's a list of all the keyboard Alt key shortcuts for typing special Hindi characters that are not available on the keyboard. Take a look.

Hindi typing shortcut keys – Special characters

ALT + 161 – चन्द्र बिंदु

ALT + 163 – फ़ख्र

ALT + 165 – पात्र

ALT + 170 – ट्र

ALT + 171 – आधा त्र

ALT + 182 – आधा फ

ALT + 184 – आधा य

ALT + 0197 – बड़ा ऊ

ALT + 0204 – गद्दी

ALT + 0205 – खट्टा

ALT + 0206 – गट्टर

ALT + 0207 – ड्डू

ALT + 0212 – ड्ढ

ALT + 0216 – क्रम

ALT + 0217 – रत्ती

ALT + 0221 – फ्राई

ALT + 0225 – ह्रास

ALT + 0227 – ह्रदय

ALT + 0228 – भक्ति

ALT + 0233 – अन्न

ALT + 0243 – स्रोत

Hindi shortcut keys for numerals

Certain old versions of a Hindi keyboard may not come with Hindi numerals and users may be required to input these numbers using certain codes. Below are the Alt+ keyboard shortcuts that will allow users to type in numerical characters using the Hindi keyboard:

Code – संख्यात्मक चरित्र – Number

ALT + 131 – १

ALT + 132 – २

ALT + 133 – ३

ALT + 134 – ४

ALT + 135 – 5

ALT + 136 – ६

ALT + 137 – ७

ALT + 138 – ८

ALT + 139 – ९

ALT + 140 – ०

How to set up a Hindi keyboard on your computer?

You can easily download the Remington keyboard online if you choose not to buy a physical Hindi keyboard. After installation, you will need to configure your computer settings for the keyboard to work.

Step 1: Scroll to the right corner of your taskbar and click on 'language' (can also be accessed through the Control panel).

Step 2: You will see that the software has added 'Hindi' to the existing languages. Click on 'language preferences' which will open up a new dialog box.

Step 3: On the bottom of the page, you will see an option 'Choose an input method'. Tap on it.

Step 4: A new window will open and display two checkboxes – 'Let me use a different input method' and 'Use the desktop language bar when available' Tick both the checkboxes and close the window.

Step 5: Again, you will have to click on 'language' on the taskbar and select 'Hindi'. Done.

Image credits: Unsplash | Neonbrand