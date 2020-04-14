Hotstar Screen Mirroring Not Working On TV? Use This Hack To Screen Disney+ Hotstar On TV

During this quarantine period, the release of Disney+ Hotstar has brought new content for people to watch online and spend their time watching their favourite Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and more movies and shows. However, recently, many people took to social media to state that Disney+ Hotstar screen mirroring does not work on Smart TV. If you are facing a similar issue, here is the reason why you are unable to do screen mirroring for Hotstar.
According to Disney+ Hotstar terms and conditions, the online streaming app does not support screen mirroring options. However, users can use Chromecast, Miracast and other casting apps suitable for the devices to watch Hotstar on their TVs. But, for the same, one needs to be connected to the same WiFi.
We don't support screen mirroring. You will be able to cast videos on your TV only through Chromecast device using our App.— Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) February 21, 2017
Also Read | Hotstar not working on Smart TV? Here is how you can try fixing the problem
If you want to use Hotstar screen mirroring option despite the terms and conditions of the app, here is what you can do-
Also Read | How many users can use Hotstar Premium? Can you watch premium videos in more than 1 device
Also Read | How to get Disney+ Hotstar free with Jio? Know how to set-up in 6 easy steps
Also Read | Download Disney Plus Hotstar app: Check how to download and subscribe to the service