Hotstar Screen Mirroring Not Working On TV? Use This Hack To Screen Disney+ Hotstar On TV

During this quarantine period, the release of Disney+ Hotstar has brought new content for people to watch online and spend their time watching their favourite Marvel, Star Wars, Disney and more movies and shows. However, recently, many people took to social media to state that Disney+ Hotstar screen mirroring does not work on Smart TV. If you are facing a similar issue, here is the reason why you are unable to do screen mirroring for Hotstar.

Hotstar Screen mirroring not working

According to Disney+ Hotstar terms and conditions, the online streaming app does not support screen mirroring options. However, users can use Chromecast, Miracast and other casting apps suitable for the devices to watch Hotstar on their TVs. But, for the same, one needs to be connected to the same WiFi.

We don't support screen mirroring. You will be able to cast videos on your TV only through Chromecast device using our App. — Disney+ Hotstar (@DisneyPlusHS) February 21, 2017

How to screen mirror Hotstar on TV?

If you want to use Hotstar screen mirroring option despite the terms and conditions of the app, here is what you can do-

If you have the app in mobile, open Settings

Then go to Apps

Tap on Disney+ Hotstar

Now, tap on Clear defaults.

Screen Mirror your smartphone

Then, open your web browser and Google search Hotstar

Rotate your mobile screen for a full-screen view on TV and enjoy your favourite shows, movies and more.

How to use Chromecast for Hotstar?

Requirements

Google Chromecast

Smartphone or PC

Strong and stable WiFi connection

Connect your Google Chromecast to your smart TV (Make sure that your smartphone and Google Chromecast are connected to the same WiFi network.)

How to use Chromecast?

Open the Settings menu on your smartphone.

Select Connected Devices in the Settings menu.

Choose Connected Preferences.

Click the Cast option.

Choose your Chromecast smart TV in the list of devices displayed.

Click Start Now to confirm your selection.

Now the entire screen will be cast to your Chromecast smart TV. Open the Hotstar app and play any video, the video will be played on your smart TV.

