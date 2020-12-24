How Bad Is Your Apple Music? Here Is Everything You Need To Know About It

Apple Music is a music and video streaming service developed by Apple Inc. Users select music to stream to their device on-demand, or they can listen to existing playlists. Widely used in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania, and in parts of Africa and the Middle East, Apple Music allows users to stream over 70 million songs to their device on demand. The service provides three live 24-hour radio stations: Apple Music 1, led by DJ Zane Lowe, Apple Music Hits, and Apple Music Country, which broadcast in over 100 countries. Here, you will know about pudding.cool apple music ai bot and more.

How Bad is Your Apple Music

Spotify has grown a lot as the most successful streaming music app and while it gives it's users the chance to listen to new tracks, albums, etc., Spotify also stores the user data and for using it later during the in year-end reviews.

This awesome bot from Spotify properly guides the user on how to use its services, but along with that, this helpful AI will later on also tell you exactly how your taste in music actually is. It will definitely give you satisfactory answers by comparing it to millions of ratings around the world. Now in order to access this bot, you need to go to The Pudding's website to "judge my Spotify," and click "Find Out."

As of now, this service is not available for the Apple users as developers say that Apple has bad service and the API is not friendly at all to use. After reaching this site, the users will get a brief introduction by the bot which will contain two options:

The first is to directly log into Spotify and redirect to the streaming app's official website.

Then the users will have to authenticate and allow the bot to access personal files for viewing the music data of the users.

Finally, after logging in, this bot goes on to proceed with analyzing the user's year-end review or the Spotify Wrapped 2020, after which it will judge your music. Stay on the website till you answer the questions asked by the bot which will further increase or decrease the user scores.

