TFT Katarina Build: Everything You Need To Know About Champion Katarina

League of Legends is a multiplayer online video game that was released in 2009. League of Legends has been abbreviated as LoL or League. This has been developed by Riot games. In this game, the players create a team of five players and then assume the role of the champion as is stated in the portal leagueoflegends.com. The champion has varied abilities and generally revolves around a class. They then battle against either computer-controlled champions or other teams in the game. In the course of the main game, the main objective of the players is to destroy the opposite team’s Nexus. The Nexus is a structure that is located at the base of the opposite team and is protected by various defensive structures.

TFT

TFT or Teamfight Tactics is an auto game that has been developed by Riot games. This game is a spinoff of the popular game League of Legends. This strategy game puts the player against seven opponents in the course of the game. They get involved in a free-for-all race to build a strong team that will fight on their behalf. The main aim of the player is to be the last person standing in the game. In this way, the person will become the winner.

What is Katarina Build TFT?

Katarina Build is a Teamfight Tactics popular Champion figure. It costs around $3 for a player. Katarina Build TFT belongs to the Imperial Origin. The class that can synergize for Katarina Build uses the Death Lotus Ability. It has 450/810/1620 HP and can deal easily 45/81/162 Damage Per Second with a 1 Space Attack Range.

Katarina has been to channel for 2.5 seconds in the course of the fame. She is adept at throwing knives at nearby enemies, deals aptly with magical damage, and also reduces healing by 50 percent to the targets for three seconds.

Katarina as many of you might know is dependent on AP and hence developing magic resistance may prove to be very helpful for this champion. Katarina is also very aggressive after she casts the Bouncing Blades. She does this to hit her marked targets for securing bonus damage in the game.

Who is Katarina Counter?

The strongest Katarina counter that is found in the game is Joyce. This champion is moderately difficult to play and has a win rate of 47.7 % and a play rate of 1.84 %.