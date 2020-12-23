Genshin Impact: How To Unlock The Dragonspine Statue Of The Seven?

The new Genshin Impact 1.2 update has finally arrived and it brings plenty of new content to the game which includes a new character, weapons, new environmental mechanics and a lot more. Of the various content and features available with the brand new update, one of the biggest highlights is the inclusion of a new ara called Dragonspine. As soon as you drop into the game, you will see that a new area called Dragonspine is added to the map, towards the south end of Monstadt.

The new location also comes with a new 'Sheer Cold' mechanic which significantly impacts your character. It also houses several monsters, puzzles, and is full of unsolved mysteries. However, you will first need to make your way to the Statue of the Seven to finally unlock the map. So, let us show how to unlock Dragonspine statue in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Dragonspine Statue of the Seven in Genshin Impact?

Once you land in this region, you will discover that it is filled with ice blocks which can be difficult to destroy. Your only choice is to look for an item called red mineral node which will give you a Scarlet Quartz. This will enable you to get a warming buff for a short period of time.

The item will be scattered throughout the Dragonspine area, so you shouldn't face much trouble finding it. Once you find the item, all you need to do is destroy it to earn the Scarlet Quartz. As soon as you have the item, you will receive the warming buff. This is when you need to make your way to the Dragonspine Statue of Seven.

Now, you simply need to destroy the ice blocks using your attacks to ultimately unlock the Dragonspine Statue of Seven and gain complete access to Dragonspine.

The new Genshin Impact 1.2 update is live on all platforms. To update Genshin Impact on PC, you simply need to close the game and relaunch it. Now, just click the 'Update' button when prompted. If you are an iOS user, head over to the Apple App Store and click on 'Update'. On Android devices, you can either visit Google Play Store and hit the 'Update' button or launch the game to receive the update prompt.

As for PS5 and PS4 console owners, the new update can be installed by highlighting the game on the Home Screen and selecting the 'Options' button. Click on 'Check for Update' to look up available updates.

Image credits: Genshin Impact Website