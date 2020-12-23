Genshin Impact 1.2 Patch Notes Add New Characters, Weapons And Dragonspine Location

Developers at Genshin Impact have released a new patch update which is now available for all players. As part of the new update, the gaming company has added a new Dragonspine area, new characters, weapons, environmental mechanics and much more. The latest update also brings a brand new event titled "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon." Let's take a look at everything coming with the new Genshin Impact 1.2 patch notes.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Windrise Windfall Quest: How To Complete The Quest?

Genshin Impact 1.2 patch notes

Here's a look at all the important changes arriving with Genshin Impact 1.2 patch update:

New area - Dragonspine

Players will now have the opportunity to put their adventuring skills to use in the Subzero Climate of the all-new Dragonspine area. Players can also discover a whole different exploration experience, which is full of numerous puzzles and new quests and mechanisms.

New mechanics - Subzero Climate

Characters in Subzero Climate will be able to accumulate Sheer Cold continuously. When Sheer Cold hits a limit, they will start to lose their HP. Bonfires, torches, and other sources of heat will diminish Sheer Cold. Certain conditions like Snowstorms and actions like swimming will accelerate Sheer Cold's accumulation.

New feature of Dragonspine: Frostbearing Tree

The ancient Frostbearing tree that should have slumbered forever under the ice and snow has sprouted scarlet sprouts anew. Offer the Crimson Agates scattered all over Dragonspine to this tree, and players can earn rewards in return.

Also Read | Genshin Impact Endless Research Quest: How To Complete The Quest?

New Domain of Dragonspine - Peak in Vindagnyr

The Peak in Vindagnyr is the latest city that has been added in Genshin Impact.

New characters

5-Star Character "Kreideprinz" Albedo (Geo)

Vision: Geo

Weapon: Sword

A genius known as the Kreideprinz, he is the Chief Alchemist and Captain of the Investigation Team of the Knights of Favonius.

Elemental Skill - Abiogenesis: Solar Isotoma

Albedo creates a Solar Isotoma using the power of alchemy. When an enemy takes DMG within its range, a Transient Blossom is generated, inflicting extra Geo DMG. The centre of the Solar Isotoma can also provide a crystallized platform to elevate characters.

Elemental Burst - Rite of Progeniture: Tectonic Tide

Deals AoE Geo DMG in a wide area, and also generates Fatal Blossoms in the Solar Isotoma zone, causing additional Geo DMG.

Also Read | Doublecross Fortnite Skin: When Will It Return To The Fortnite Item Shop?

New equipment

New weapons

Summit Shaper (5-Star Sword)

A symbol of a legendary pact, this sharp blade once cut off the peak of a mountain.

Festering Desire (4-Star Sword)

A creepy straight sword that almost seems to yearn for life. It drips with a shriveling venom that could even corrupt a mighty dragon.

Snow-Tombed Starsilver (4-Star Claymore)

An ancient greatsword that was stored between frescoes. Forged from Starsilver, it has the power to cleave through ice and snow.

Dragonspine Spear (4-Star Polearm)

A spear created from the fang of a dragon. It is oddly warm to the touch.

Frostbearer (4-Star Catalyst)

A fruit that possesses a strange, frosty will. A faint sense of agony emanates from it.

New Artifact Sets

Blizzard Strayer (4–5 Stars)

2-Piece Set: Receive a Cryo DMG Bonus.

4-Piece Set: Increased CRIT Rate when attacking enemies affected by Cryo. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Rate is increased further.

Heart of Depth (4–5 Stars)

2-Piece Set: Receive a Hydro DMG Bonus

4-Piece Set: After using Elemental Skill, increases Normal Attack and Charged Attack DMG for a period of time.

New events

Version Main Event — "The Chalk Prince and the Dragon"

New story quests

Albedo's Story Quest "Princeps Cretaceus Chapter: Act I"

The quest will be available to Travelers from 2021-01-12 04:00 onwards.

Complete this quest chain to obtain Primogems, Weapon Enhancement Materials, Character EXP Materials, and other rewards.

Ganyu's Story Quest "Sinae Unicornis Chapter: Act I"

The quest will become available at a later date.

Other new content

Gameplay

New Monsters:

Mountain-Dwelling Hilichurls: Cryo Samachurl, Ice Shield Hilichurl Guard, Cryo Hilichurl Grenadier, and Ice Shieldwall Mitachurl,

Frostarm Lawachurl

Fatui: Cryo Cicin Mage, Cryo Cicin

Ruin Grader

New Animals

Snowboar, Cryo Crystalfly, Snow Fox

New Recipes:

Wanmin Restaurant - Universal Peace

Qingce Village Mill - Jueyun Guoba

System

Adds private chats with friends.

Adds a function to edit friends' names.

New Gadget: Kamera - When equipped, Travelers can take snapshots. Obtained via the World Quest "Snapshots."

Adds camera height adjustment function and character expressions to the photo-taking system.

Adds Travel Log to the Archive system: Stories of all the completed Archon Quests and Story Quests can be reviewed in the Travel Log.

Adds character portraits to the Character Archive system.

Adds trackable map pins function to the Map.

Adds the option to repeat a Domain challenge from inside the Domain.

New character ascension reward: Travelers will be rewarded with 1 Acquaint Fate each time their character completes an ascension at Lv. 20, 50, or 70.

Adds element tutorial stage "Elemental Trial" to the domain "Temple of the Lion." After completing the trial, Travelers can claim Weapon Enhancement Materials and Character EXP Materials.

Adds the new functions BP Animation Skip, Quest Story Auto-Play, and NPC Dialogue Auto-Play.

Adds new controller customization option in the Paimon Menu > Settings > Controls > Vibration.

Adds new weapon details display to the weapon event wish on the Wish screen. Travelers can view details about the 4-star and 5-star weapons with drop-rate boosts.

Adds a new BP Weekly Mission: Complete the Golden House challenge.

Also Read | Genshin Impact 1.2 Release Date, Maintenance Period And Update Size

Image credits: Genshin Impact Website