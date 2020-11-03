Google Graveyard: Cemetery For Cancelled Applications By Google Explained

Google makes a number of products ranging from software to hardware each year but also discontinues a number of them. Through the years, there have been multiple products that got discontinued by the company. However, fans of the same need not remain sad about the apps getting discontinued as they are not forgotten, thanks to the Google Graveyard. So, what is Google Graveyard?

What is Google Graveyard?

Killed By Google is a website that compiles all the products and services which are already terminated or on the verge of being terminated by Google. The website provides detailed information on how the products were terminated and how long they provided their services. Check out an excerpt from the website below:

Nest Secure (2017 - 2020) Killed 16 days ago, Nest Secure was a security system with an alarm, keypad, and motion sensor with embedded microphone. It was almost 3 years old. Hire by Google (2017-2020) Killed 2 months ago, Google Hire was an applicant tracking system to help small to medium businesses distribute jobs, identify and attract candidates, build strong relationships with candidates, and efficiently manage the interview process. It was about 3 years old. Neighbourly (2018-2020) Killed 6 months ago, Neighbourly was a mobile app designed to help you learn about your neighborhood by asking other residents, and find out about local services and facilities in your area from people who live around you. It was almost 2 years old.

Here is an extended list of the applications which have been discontinued by Google to-date -

Google+

Google Buzz

Google Notebook

Google Helpouts

Google Site Search

Picasa

Search appliances

Google Moderator

Google Glass

Bump and Flock

Currents

Bufferbox

Schemer

Chrome Kill Switch

Facial recognition in Google Glass

Google Reader

iGoogle

Google Talk

Google Health

Knol

Picnik

Aardvark

Sidewiki

Google Dictionary

Google Labs

Google Wave

Google SearchWiki

Dodgeball

Jaiku

Google Lively

Google Page Creator

Zeitgeist

Google Answers

One of the latest applications to make its way to Google Graveyard was Google Play Music. The application was introduced in 2011 and represented Google's staple music streaming platform. However, the same has now been replaced with YouTube Music.

