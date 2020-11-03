What Is Google Stadia? Know More About All Free Games For This Mobile Gaming Device

Google Stadia is a mobile gaming device launched by Google. A number of players have been talking about this new gaming device now. Makers have been releasing a lot of new content for the same. They recently released a set of new Google Stadia games list. So let’s take a deep dive into what exactly is Google Stadia.

Google Stadia

Recently, the fans have been asking a lot of questions related to Google Stadia. They want to know answers to questions like what is Google Stadia and what games are available on Google Stadia.

Google Stadia is basically a cloud gaming service developed and handled by Google. The makers claim that the device is capable of streaming video games up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second with support for high-dynamic-range. All this is only going to be seamless after the players have a sufficiently high-speed internet connection. It is accessible through the Google Chrome web browser computers and other google devices like Pixel smartphones. It is also supported by smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus, Razer and Asus as well as Chrome OS tablets and Chromecast for TV support. Apart from this, makers have also released a set of free games for all Google Stadia users. Let’s take a look at Google Stadia games list.



Google stadia full list of games (free)

November 2020

Crayta

Dead By Daylight

Human Fall Flat

Celeste

Jotun

Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris

SteamWorld Dig

Destiny 2

Gylt

PUBG

Steamworld Heist

SteamWorld Dig 2

SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamesh

Little Nightmares

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

SUPERHOT

SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete

Panzer Dragoon Remake

Orcs Must Die 3

Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break

Super Bomberman R Online

Gunsport

Hitman: Complete First Season

Hello Neighbor

Embr

Sniper Elite 4

Risk of Rain 2

Republique

Sundered: Eldritch Edition

The Gardens Between

Hello Neighbor: Hide & See

