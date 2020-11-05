Google Pay Go India: How To Play Go India Game In The Google Pay App?

Google Pay in the past few years has emerged as one of the prominent payment apps in India. To keep things interesting for users, G-Pay introduces a number of offers and coupons which keeps the end-users coming back over and over to keep the application as their default payment app. However, now, Google Pay has introduced another campaign titled the 'Go India' for Android and iOS users. The game ensures a reward for up to ₹501. Read below to know what is Go India game on Google Pay:

Google Pay Go India game

The game is fairly simple to follow for users to win the rewarding ₹501. It has been introduced in the spirits of the festive season and revolves around users to virtually visit all the cities in India and do so by collecting tickets and kilometres. Once users have encompassed their virtual journey, they will be eligible to get a cash reward for up to ₹501. Google Pay has been notoriously known for their 'Better Luck Next Time' prompts or giving only ₹5 at best via coupons, thus a promising ₹501 cash reward is definitely a welcoming change.

How to play Go India Game?

To play the Go India Game, users need tickets which are based on various city names like New Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and many more. The tickets allow users to unlock different regions and travel through them to collect rewards. Besides the tickets, users will also need to travel virtually in the G-Pay car in order to win the reward. But one question which might come up with users is ow to find the tickets in the app? Well, by making transactions.

Users will be able to get to gain tickets or kilometres by making UPI transactions regularly. Furthermore, users can also win the tickets or kilometres by simply posting Go India photos from everywhere they travel in virtual India built inside the Google Pay application. However, the rewards not only are limited to the cash reward as users, while travelling around can get their hands on Merchant vouchers, Audible trials, and much more including more cash rewards.

